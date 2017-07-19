EDITORIAL: The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Part Five

Read Part One

So, yes, there’s a housing crisis… and then there’s a ‘housing crisis.’

The Durango Herald covered a “quote housing crisis unquote” in its Monday, June 17 news article titled, “Rural counties are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on jail overflow.”

Hundreds of thousands of tax dollars, spent on housing inmates.

Apparently, Herald reporter Luke Perkins had attended the initial meeting of a new legislative committee in Denver this past Monday, July 17 — the ‘County Courthouse and County Jail Funding and Overcrowding Solutions Interim Study Committee.’

To judge from the committee’s name, they are searching for “solutions” to a certain kind of housing problem. Affordable solutions, we might hope… considering Colorado’s overall infrastructure crisis involving highways, streets, roads, schools, airports, parks, prisons, railways, internet, bridges, electricity generation, water and sewage pipelines… and public facilities of all types.

To say nothing about the real housing crisis: the lack of affordable housing for the non-criminals in Colorado.

Here’s the beginning of Mr. Perkin’s article:

Darius Allen, county commissioner for Alamosa County, said his county spends an estimated $500,000 a year from its reserves to house prisoners in facilities outside of its borders.

“Way things are going now, with the housing costs of inmates outside of our county … Alamosa County will be broke in four years,” Allen said.

Archuleta County has a similar problem because its jail was condemned in April 2015, said Sheriff Richard Valdez. The county now transports prisoners who are unable to post a bond or are serving extended sentences to La Plata County.

Housing inmates in La Plata County jail cost Archuleta more than $200,000 in 2016 and is estimated to cost more than $250,000 in 2017, Valdez said.

These costs did not include the cost of transportation and staff hours for the two law-enforcement officers required for each trip.

Not a pleasant situation for our rural sheriffs, tasked as they are with keeping criminals off the streets, and securely housed somewhere. I’m not familiar with the circumstances in Alamosa County; certainly, no county commissioner wants to face the prospect of bankruptcy over the housing of alleged criminals.

But we might want to put Sheriff Valdez’ comments into perspective, since we know a bit more about how the situation has unfolded here in Archuleta County.

For example, we know that the County jail here in Pagosa was not exactly “condemned.” It was vacated — for good reason — during a serious roof leak. Instead of doing a renovation of the building following the flooding incident, however, the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners — Steve Wadley, Clifford Lucero and Michael Whiting — made a decision to totally abandon the jail.

The BOCC steadfastly refused to research what it might cost to renovate the facility. The roof had leaked, and that was apparently enough reason to propose a totally new, $28 million facility half a mile away on a sloping piece of property that was deed restricted to prohibit a county jail on the site.

At least, that was the conclusion reached by commissioners Wadley and Lucero last September.

We might assume that Sheriff Rich Valdez agreed with this solution, although I cannot confirm that assumption. Surely, the Sheriff would have given the “condemnation” action some second thoughts, if he’d known he would still be transporting inmates to the La Plata County jail 28 months later.

We also know a bit about the cost of transporting those inmates. Sheriff Valdez is quoted in the Herald article as stating the annual cost of housing Archuleta County inmates in Durango, one hour to the west, at $200,000. That doesn’t count the hourly wages of the officers doing the transport, we are told.

Looking back three years, at the last full year when Archuleta County operated its own detention center — the year 2014 — we note that the BOCC had budgeted a certain sum for the operation of our County jail for 2015:

For 2015, the BOCC was planning to spend about $990,000 operating our detention center. That would have been an 11 percent increase over 2014, but slightly less than in 2013.

At this week’s hearing by the ‘County Courthouse and County Jail Funding and Overcrowding Solutions Interim Study Committee,’ Sheriff Valdez gave a somewhat smaller figure, as the cost of our current inmate housing solution: $200,000. Maybe $250,000 for 2017?

Comparing the cost of operating our own facility with the cost of transporting inmates, it might appear that Sheriff Valdez has been saving the taxpayers close to $700,000 a year by housing our inmates in Durango.

This is clearly not a case of “overcrowding” or “jail overflow” as suggested by Luke Perkins’ Durango Herald article. It’s actually a case of ‘inconvenience.’

Convenience comes with a substantial cost to the taxpayers, when you make the decision to “condemn” a jail that merely needs to be renovated. The Herald article quotes the cost of the currently proposed Archuleta County public safety facility — jail and Sheriff offices — at $17.5 million.

That comes pretty close to the dollar amount included in Resolution 2017-38, unanimously approved by the three County Commissioners at yesterday’s July 18 regular meeting:

Declaration Of Intent By The Board Of County Commissioners To Reimburse The County With Bond Proceeds

… which reads, in part:

WHEREAS, the Board hereby desires to declare its official intent, pursuant to 26 C.F.R. § 1.150-2, to reimburse the County for such capital expenditures with the proceeds of the County’s tax-exempt financing; and

WHEREAS, a maximum of $20 million is expected to be reimbursed to the County from the proceeds of the tax-exempt financing for expenditures related to the Project paid by the County prior to the date of the tax-exempt financing.

In passing this resolution yesterday, the commissioners made it clear that they don’t really intend to spend $20 million on the proposed public safety facility, even though the resolution was titled a “Declaration of Intent.”

No one from the County has yet given us an estimate of the annual payments the taxpayers would owe if — by some wild stretch of the imagination — we were to approve a $17.5 million County facility. (Or a $20 million facility, for that matter.) But we would certainly have to add the additional bond payments to the $990,000 it costs us to operate our own jail.

As we learned back in 2014, when a government proposes to build an $18 million public facility (in that case, a proposed recreation center) the ballot language is written to allow the bonding company to sell up to $44.9 million in bonds.

Although the actual facility might cost $18 million, the taxpayers have to pay back the full cost of the bonds. Which might be up to $45 million?

But you knew that already.

