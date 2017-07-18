Republican Candidates Get Rave Reviews at ACRW Luncheon

By Sandy Artzberger

George Brauchler, district attorney representing the 18th Judicial District and now a Republican candidate for governor (left side of photo) and Justin Everett a Colorado state representative running for state treasurer (right side of photo) got rave reviews from the nearly 40 persons attending the Archuleta County Women’s Republican meeting on Tuesday, June 11.

During this pre-election time, ACRW is devoted to helping Pagosa voters make informed candidate decisions by scheduling as many speaker candidates as possible. Pictured are: George Brauchler, governor candidate; MaryAnn Smith, District III S.W. CFRW Director; Barbara Rawlings, past ACRW President; Linda Bunney, Scholarship Chair; Patty Bankhead, Member; Mary Stokes, immediate past President; Justin Everett, candidate for state treasurer; bottom row Marilyn Harris, State CFRW President; Carol Mellberg, current ACRW President.