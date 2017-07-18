Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

Fire District Congratulates Fire Academy Graduates

by · July 18, 2017

By Megan Macht

Pagosa Fire Protection District would like to congratulate the recent graduates of the department Fire Academy.

From left to right, front: Cindy Liberton, Katie Hamblen, Thad McKain, Christine Soria; back: Karn Macht, Colton Calavan, Daniel Cabrera, Jeremy Taylor, David Hickle, Josh Bramble, Randy Larson.

Congratulations are in order for Cindy Liberton and Thad McKain for becoming the newest members of the staff as part-time employees.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com