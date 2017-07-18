Fire District Congratulates Fire Academy Graduates

Weather Forecast
|
Tuesday 07/18
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|
Wednesday 07/19
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Thursday 07/20
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Friday 07/21
Clear
Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Saturday 07/22
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
