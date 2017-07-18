EDITORIAL: The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Part Four

Read Part One

Old Mother Hubbard went to the cupboard,

To get her poor dog a bone,

But when she came there, the cupboard was bare…

The Mother Goose rhymes — about an old woman living in a shoe with too many children, and other such nonsense — are probably not as popular nowadays as they were during the first half of the 20th century.. when my own mother, as a child, heard them recited.. and then, years later, found herself reading them aloud to her two children.

We now have various electronic devices available, to entertain our children and grandchildren, while we work two or three jobs to pay the rent. While its actually possible for a child to find “The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe” in various animated versions on YouTube…

… including a quirky version dating from 1935…

…more likely, the electronic device will be delivering something slightly more complex and action-packed… entertainment from corporations like Disney or DreamWorks or Pixar…

Those same electronic devices are also available to us older folks, of course, and give us access to a wide range of news and entertainments as well — nonsensical and otherwise. Yesterday, for example, an entertaining email arrived in my Daily Post account from a Minnesota-based group called “Strong Towns.” The content of the email concerned the future of America, in the form of a blog debate between Strong Towns’ founder and president Chuck Marohn — a professional engineer and urban planner — and Strong Towns member and cultural critic Johnny Sanphillippo.

The essence of the debate focused on whether America can truly pull itself up by its own urban-planning bootstraps and fix its massive infrastructure and cultural problems.. or whether we are “too little, too late.”

Johnny had published an “open letter” to his friend, Chuck, that read, in part:

I followed Chuck around the country exploring small towns and big cities from Utah to Kentucky, California to Texas, Michigan to Georgia seeing things through his eyes. Then I attempted to actually build projects using the Strong Towns philosophy. It didn’t work. Building in the traditional manner simply isn’t legal or culturally acceptable anymore and engaging with regulators to change the rules is a generational multi-decade process. I won’t live long enough to see the required political shifts unfold. That’s the bad news..

Bureaucracies – both public and private – are determined to maintain themselves at all costs. They’ll continue to ratchet up the rules, fees, and complexity to sustain their own prerogatives. The true contemporary mom and pop Strong Towns approach cuts out the costly middle-men and gets right to the heart of household productivity in the absence of officialdom.

Mr. Sanphillippo’s essay is full of selected photographs of America, as it appears from the paved streets of our larger cities, looking up at multi-story apartments and parking garages.. and from the hills overlooking seemingly endless suburban neighborhoods packed with nearly identical homes built too large for any reasonable person to maintain.

They are photographs, in other words, of the structures in which America lives and works, and the asphalt surfaces that connect those structures.

Mr. Sanphillippo concludes that our governments and corporate leaders will never lead us out of the hole into which we’ve dug ourselves, over the past 50 years — the hole of failing infrastructure and homelessness and poverty and faltering social structures in the world’s wealthiest nation. Quite the opposite. If we leave things to the standardized bureaucracies, the problems are only going to get worse. Or so he suggests.

Johnny’s friend, Chuck Marohn, seems to agree with that assessment, in his open response posted on the Strong Town’s website:

Let me be clear about what I actually imagine is in store for us. I look at America’s cities, towns and neighborhoods and I see overwhelming levels of fragility. I see a development pattern that destroys wealth; the more we do, the poorer we become. I see municipal debt levels rising as a consequence, as well as an increased dependence on state and federal assistance… I see local governments overwhelmed with liabilities, from infrastructure maintenance to pensions and rising health care costs. And I see the people in the system — politicians, professional staff and residents — all with powerful short-term incentives to simply increase the level of fragility…

I think we’re royally screwed. I think this thing is going down and it’s going down hard. I see all of these fragile systems being pushed to the brink and I think the only open question, really, is how fast does it unwind? Is it something that happens suddenly — like the collapse of a fragile bridge — or is it something that happens more slowly?

Do we all experience a variation of the Detroit situation over a couple of decades… or a couple of years?

We’re old women with too many children — and we don’t know what to do.

The sun is coming up on the San Juan Mountains as I make my first cup of coffee and walk out into the back yard. The tiny wildflowers have perked up their heads, thanks to the arrival — finally — of some evening thunderstorms. Most of the view from this house near the northern boundary of the town limits sports a green covering. The color of nature. The color of summer following rain.

I’ve lived here in rural Colorado for going on 25 years, and expect to spend many more years here, if I can.

I’m perhaps not as pessimistic about the future as Mr. Marohn and Mr. Sanphillippo. It’s possible, in a small town like Pagosa Springs, that the grinding power of government bureaucracy can be turned — away from self-serving multi-million-dollar government facilities and towards more pressing community needs.

Starting with housing, perhaps?