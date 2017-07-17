Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

Veterans Memorial Park Gifted Colorado Flag by Barbara McLachlan

by · July 17, 2017

At last week’s regular meeting of the board of Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County, Colorado State Representative Barbara McLachlan presented the State Flag of Colorado for the Park.

Interestingly, this flag was flown at the state capital on Memorial Day, 2017, also the day of our official groundbreaking.

This flag, along with the United States of America flag, will be kept in safekeeping until such time it can be ceremoniously flown over the Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County.

Our thanks to Representative McLachlan.

Val Valentine

Val Valentine is a long time Pagosa resident and local author. His published works include “Double Jack, A Search for a Dusty Jewel,” (2007) and “The Great Durango and Silverton Train Robbery,” a novella and screenplay, (1984, 2011). "Through His Eyes" (March 2014) is the composite story of his father WW II experiences in France blended with Val’s 2009 and 2012 solo cycling tours through the same region.