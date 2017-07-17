Veterans Memorial Park Gifted Colorado Flag by Barbara McLachlan

At last week’s regular meeting of the board of Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County, Colorado State Representative Barbara McLachlan presented the State Flag of Colorado for the Park.

Interestingly, this flag was flown at the state capital on Memorial Day, 2017, also the day of our official groundbreaking.

This flag, along with the United States of America flag, will be kept in safekeeping until such time it can be ceremoniously flown over the Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County.

Our thanks to Representative McLachlan.