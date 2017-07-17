LETTER: Outdoor Recreation Leaders Turn Out for George Brauchler

By Ryan Lynch

Nearly sixty conservation and outdoor recreation leaders attended the launch of the Sportsmen for Brauchler coalition event Saturday, July 8, near Castle Rock, Colorado. Wildlife recreation is a $3 billion a year industry in the state of Colorado that supports thousands of jobs across the state.

Nearly 40 percent of Coloradans own firearms for hunting, recreational shooting and personal defense and Second Amendment freedoms are very important to them.

“This coalition solidifies statewide support for the Brauchler for Governor campaign with a very important reliably Republican constituency,” says co-chair Chris Dorsey, founding partner of Dorsey Pictures, the world’s largest producer of outdoor adventure programming based in Littleton, Colorado. “George Brauchler understands the issues important to Colorado sportsmen and women, conservationists, and gun owners, which is why his support in this and other areas is so widespread.”

The launch event included a working session that addressed important issues facing Colorado, ranging from wolf management and the failed merger of Parks & Wildlife to license fee increases and Second Amendment rights and many other key policy topics that will impact the future of Colorado’s fish and wildlife resources as well as public lands access.

“Colorado is blessed with the country’s richest natural resources,” says Brauchler. “It’s imperative that we have a highly functioning, professional team of administrators, biologists and communicators who employ best practices to deliver maximum access, quality and service to the state’s hunters, anglers and parks users.”

Several former state Wildlife Commissioners attended the meeting along with representatives from the following organizations: Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club International, Mule Deer Foundation, Big Game Forever, Heritage Foundation, and Colorado Bowhunters Association along with members of the outdoor media.

Co-chairs of the coalition include former commissioners Brad Coors and Rick Enstrom; Tom Behunin, Colorado Bowhunters Association; Russ Maclennan, Safari Club International; Denny Behrens and Kim Herzfeldt, Big Game Forever; Stephen LeBlanc, acclaimed wildlife sculptor, and Chris Dorsey.