Treating Pets and Livestock with Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture

There is a secret in Pagosa Springs that is slowly being revealed. A hot-bed of advanced Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine exists here for the benefit of your pets and your ranch animals.

A Luminosity Talks lecture by Dr. Donald Thompson, DVM on Sunday, July 16 will address that secret.

Dr. Donald Thompson, after graduation from the New York State College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University and nearly 30 years of veterinary practice in Northern Vermont, now owns and practices at Elk Park Animal Hospital in Pagosa Springs since 2013. Dr. Thompson is certified in Veterinary Acupuncture and in Chinese Herbal Medicine by both the Chi Institute of Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine and the International Veterinary Acupuncture Society and is one of the very few holding advance recognition in North America, to date, as a Fellow of the American Academy of Veterinary Acupuncture. He has lectured extensively throughout the United States and twice, so far, in China, as well as has authored articles and a section of a Chinese Veterinary Medicine textbook.

Elk Park Animal Hospital is an integrative veterinary practice, combining the best facets of both traditional Western Medicine with that of Chinese Veterinary Medicine modalities including acupuncture, herbal medicine and food therapy for pets and ranch animals of all sorts with 24/7 availability for emergencies.

Dr. Don has turned my sweet rescue dog’s quality of life and health around with Chinese herbs and raw food and I am so grateful to see the changes.

With this Luminosity Talks lecture, Dr. Thompson hopes to introduce the basics of Chinese Medical Theory, beginning with the idea of Yin and Yang, so that the listener can easily grasp these seemingly simple yet complex concepts and that these concepts really do apply to every patient that he meets and treats. Dr. Thompson, in his diary cattle practice in Vermont, was even routinely called upon by dairy farmers to acupuncture cows with reproductive, musculoskeletal and, believe it or not, behavioral issues! Chinese medicine has opened so many treatment avenues that reinforces the adage “never say never, never say always”. Treating animals with acupuncture can yield surprising and unanticipated results, as they inherently negate the possibility of the placebo effect. Animals have no preconceived notions regarding treatment and it is difficult to do harm with acupuncture.

Chinese Herbal Medicine, on the other hand, is a modality that can result in negative side effects if the practitioner is not versed in its use and applications. Dr. Thompson hopes to introduce and reinforce the modality’s value to the attending audience. Online, he is the worldwide Chinese herbal medicine consultant for the Chi Institute of Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine for veterinarians with case difficulties of their own.

It is planned to perform a few acupuncture demonstrations on his demonstration dogs during the lecture so you can see the effect it has.

One topic Luminosity Talks is interested in is natural health and healing. Our pets and ranch animals in our care are a top priority. Luminosity Talks is grateful Dr. Thompson has agreed to talk about his many experiences, what Chinese herbal medicine can do for our pets and animals including an acupuncture demonstration.

Join us Sunday, July 16 at 2:00 pm for this informative talk and demonstration at the PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., Pagosa Springs.

Luminosity Talks presents speakers and films that educate, inspire, inform and uplift in a progressive way. The focus is awakening wisdom and how it is lived. Looking at new ways of living that is in harmony with the planet and each other. The event is free and donations are appreciated.