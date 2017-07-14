‘Pirate Plunge Mud Run’ Set for Saturday, July 22 at Yamaguchi Park

The Pirate Plunge Mud Run, an annual 5K run designed for all athletic abilities, will take place at Yamaguchi Park on Saturday, July 22.

The Pirate Plunge is not a “race” in the traditional sense. It is an untimed obstacle course designed to push you slightly out of your comfort zone, but only as far as you want to go.

The theme this year is “Zombie Apocalypse.”

Participation fee is $50 for adults and $35 for youth under 18. Funds benefit the Pagosa Springs High School Booster Club. Register by this Sunday, July 16 at the Pirate Plunge website, www.pirateplunge.com where you can also find a map of the race course and additional photos of past events.

Come run with us and enjoy summer in the San Juan mountains of Colorado. You’ll find fun, excitement and camaraderie. There will be music and adult beverages to help celebrate your achievement.

The Pirate Plunge Mud Run promises to be a day you’ll never forget.