Pagosa Chamber to Host Website Training on July 21

On Friday, July 21 from 11:30am – 1:30pm at Bordé Rio, the Pagosa Springs Chamber will host an important Business Bites lunch and training session titled “Websites: Working Smarter Not Harder.”

The major components of the class will include:

1. Mobile Website Apps – Are they worth the cost of developing? Also responsive vs. adaptive mobile sites.

2. E-Commerce: How bricks and mortar can compete with e-commerce and emerging technology.

3. A damaging website business practice: Set it and Forget it! – Using and updating keywords and SEO optimization, data security, old information.

4. Burning Questions you might have!

The class will be facilitated by Curtis Nehring, chief technology officer and programmer with Pacific Webtechs. Pacific Webtechs specializes in e-commerce set up, data security and recovery, and web development. The cost will be $20 for members and $30 for non-members and the price includes a delicious lunch and a plethora of valuable information.

You can register for the class by going to the Chamber website at www.pagosachamber.com and clicking on the Website event tab… or call the Chamber at 264-2360.

Invest in your business and work smarter, not harder.