LETTER: Finalist Larry Lorentzen, in Demand

What a coinkydink! Larry Lorentzen is one of four finalists for Pagosa Springs Town Manager, and as of last Tuesday is being offered the position of City Administrator for the City of Salida.

Let me explain…

Mr. Lorentzen was the runner-up finalist last January when the City of Salida did an extensive eight month search for their City Administrator. The final choice, Guy Patterson, recently turned in his resignation, effective August 4, after just four months as Administrator. He gave no reason for his departure.

So last Tuesday the Salida City Council voted to offer the position to runner-up Larry Lorentzen in lieu of embarking on a new search for City Administrator.

Who will offer Mr. Lorentzen the most attractive package? Salida or Pagosa? What sort of challenges is Mr. Lorentzen willing to take on?

Good luck to all parties involved.

Cynda Green

Pagosa Springs & Salida