Charter School to Host Rummage Sale Tomorrow

Pagosa Peak Open School, the first public charter school to be authorized by the Archuleta School District, will be hosting a rummage sale tomorrow, Saturday July 15 from 8am to 12 noon at the Parelli Building, 7 Parelli Way, in Aspen Village.

Funds from the sale will be used for school equipment and operations.

The Parelli Building is the large green office building to the right as you enter Aspen Village from the lighted intersection. Pagosa Peak Open School will open in September in the Parelli Building, with outdoor playgrounds and gardening spaces located on the south and west sides of the building.

The rummage sale will include a bake sale.

Community members with an interest in innovative education are invited to join the school’s various Volunteer Committees, which can be found listed on the Pagosa Peak school website.

The Schoolyard Committee, which makes recommendations and does some of the physical labor of creating the playground and gardening areas for the school, will meet at the school this Sunday evening, July 16, at 7pm to discuss the ongoing work on the west side of the building, and proposed projects on the south side. The committee will also begin defining the use of the grants that have been received so far for playground and garden development.

The schoolyard development has benefitted from donations made by local businesses and by the Town of Pagosa Springs, for which the school community is very grateful.