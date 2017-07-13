LIBRARY NEWS: Summer Reading Program Well Underway

The Ruby Sisson Library’s free all-ages Summer Reading Program is well underway with the theme of “Build a Better World.” Already 137 children, 16 teens and 26 adults are participating. Even if you’re gone for part of the summer, we hope you’ll sign up to be eligible for incentives and prizes.

For the youngest children (0-4 years), the grand prize is a basket full of books and learning games to promote early literacy. For children K-6th grade, the prize is a bike and helmet from Pagosa Mountain Sports. For teens it is a gift certificate from Pagosa Outside good for rafting, tubing, or biking any time through next July. The adult grand prize is a $100 gift card.

The Summer Reading Program includes special activities for all ages. Stop by the front desk to register and pick up your Bingo sheet. Watch for news of activities this summer in this Library News column every week.

Mark your calendars for the closing celebration party Friday, July 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. when those prizes will be presented – along with a chance to win the grand prize if you are in attendance – and everyone will enjoy live music from the RetroCats, food, crafts and a cake walk.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Every Thursday we’re hosting different free fun events from 10:30 a.m. – noon for kids. Today (July 13) you’ll paint your own masterpiece. July 20 you’ll build a house that can stand against the big bad wolf. July 27 you’ll create a flextangle and other paper crafts.

Teen role-playing today

The free role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place today (Thursday, July 13) from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, July 14) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Adult tai chi tomorrow

“A Taste of Tai Chi” for adults is being every Friday in July from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Join Jeanette to learn about and practice tai chi. This is an ancient form of meditation in motion that is a great form of exercise, an effective way to alleviate stress – and fun. No registration required.

Adult fly fishing

“Fly Fishing Basics” classes for adults take place Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – noon at the library to go over basic knot tying, equipment and setup (repeat of July 10 session). Part two takes place Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m.-noon at Yamaguchi Park (repeat of July 12 session) where Mark will help you practice basic casting techniques. An optional trip to the river will take place July 22, with details to follow. Registration is preferred.

Otaku for teens

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets on Monday, July 17 from 4-5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for fifth-12th grades.

Spanish conversation

Wednesday, July 19 from 4-5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration required.

Writing session for teens

Thursday, July 20 from 4-5 p.m., teens in the seventh-12th grades are invited to a free writing event including stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Adult learning

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program is cutting back to one day a week for the summer. Stop by on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. to let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. When school starts in the fall, we’ll expand the PALS hours.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

How-to and self-help

“The New American Heart Association Cookbook/ninth edition” contains 800 recipes. “Cooking with Nonna” by Rossella Rago contains 100 classic recipes from Italian grandmothers. “Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Rockies” is a guide by Linda Kershaw. “Mountain Biking Colorado’s Front Range” is a Falcon guide. “Complete Wiring” is a Stanley guide. “Fat for Fuel” by Dr. Joseph Mercola shows how you can take control of your health by giving your body the proper fuel.

Other nonfiction

“I’ll Push You” by Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck is the story of a 500-mile trek in a wheelchair on the Camino de Santiago. “A History of the United States in Five Crashes by longtime trader Scott Nations looks at the five stock market meltdowns that defined our country. “The Grace of Dogs” by theologian Andrew Root explores the love between dogs and people. “The Isis Hostage” by Puh Damsgard tells of a photographer held by ISIS for 13 months.

DVDs

“What Plants Talk About” is from the PBS Nature series. “Landfillharmonic” is a tale of underdog musical success. “John James Audobon” is from the PBS American Masters series. “Flywheel” is the story of a manipulating used car dealer who finds God and changes his life. “The Rescuers” and “The Rescuers Down Under” contains two family friendly Disney movies. “Music Man” is the Matthew Brockerick remake of this family classic.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Defectors” by Joseph Kanon is an American spy story. “Murder Games” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan follows the case of a serial killer who leaves cards at the scenes of his murders. “Lockdown” by Laurie R. King is a psychological suspense story. “There and Gone” by Haylen Beck is a thriller involving a woman fleeing her abusive husband. “The Force” by Don Winslow tells of a detective who has stolen millions of dollars in drugs and cash.

Other novels

“Grief Cottage” by Gail Godwin tells of a house with ghosts and grief in its past. “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand follows twin sisters who come together after a decade apart. “The People We Hate at a Wedding” is a comedic look at families who hate the ones they love.

CDs

“The Switch” by Joseph Finder begins with an accidental mixup of MacBooks. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Initiative” by Eric Van Lustbader is a new Jason Bourne thriller.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Book fair

Mark your calendars for this summer’s Friends of the Library book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public sale. Remember that you can become a member at the door on Friday evening for the early event.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our many generous anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“I love ideas and stories. I always have at least one book going and am on the lookout for the next one. They feed the brain and fuel the imagination. I can’t imagine life without them.” – From “Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths about Aging,” a memoir by show business legend Dick Van Dyke

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at pagosa.colibraries.org.