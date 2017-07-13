LETTER: Americans Deserve Affordable Health Care

I have been watching the Health Care debate on television and in the papers. It is hard to understand the self-centered health care proposals that the Republican leadership is proposing.

I am reminded of the line in the Gospel that should be a guiding light for all Christians as well as all people of good will. “Whatever you do for the least of these My brothers and sisters, you have done for Me.” Mathew 25:30

All the people who live in the USA deserve decent and affordable health care. It is time we work to fix the Affordable Care Act and not re-invent the wheel by cutting people off of health care to give a tax break to the wealthy who do not need it.

I call on Senators Gardner (202-224-5941) and Bennet (202-224-5852) to work together to make the Affordable Care Act better for all Americans.

Ray Finney

Pagosa Springs