CDOT Regional Commissioner Sidny Zink Re-appointed by Governor

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is pleased to announce that Governor John Hickenlooper has re-appointed southwest Colorado resident Sidny Zink to the Colorado Transportation Commission for a second four-year term. The members of the Commission have also elected Zink as chair. She will serve in the Commission’s leadership position for the state’s fiscal year, which started in July.

“I’m honored to serve in this capacity,” said Zink. “I have been a Transportation Commissioner for the past four years and have found it very rewarding. Our state’s highways are integral to our everyday life. I’ve come to realize the importance of moving people and goods safely and efficiently. I truly believe the Commission can assist with the long range planning and strategy necessary for providing a higher quality of life for all Coloradans.”

Zink has served on the Commission since July 2013, at which time she was originally appointed by Gov. Hickenlooper.

CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt said the transportation agency’s leadership team values the guidance of the Transportation Commission, “We have a high regard for the Commission and the advisement its members contribute toward our long-range planning and strategy. Commissioners, like Sidny, offer unique perspectives resulting from their individual backgrounds, areas of interest and expertise. More importantly, they are the voice of the general public and the regional areas they serve.”

Zink represents District 8 in the state of Colorado. District 8 includes the counties of: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel. Her district encompasses two transportation planning regions (TPR) based in Durango (Southwest TPR) and Alamosa (San Luis Valley TPR). District 8 also touches on the border of the planning region based in Montrose (Gunnison Valley TPR).

Zink is a CPA and an owner of FredrickZink & Associates, PC, in Durango. She currently serves on two corporate boards, First National Bank of Durango and FastTrack Communications. Zink also serves on the board of the non-profit, La Plata Homes Fund. She has held several leadership positions within the CPA profession and is an active member of the business and political community. She is a former Durango Mayor and city councilor. Zink was awarded the 2014 Citizen of the Year by the Durango Chamber of Commerce.

The Transportation Commission formulates general policy for CDOT. Commission members meet regularly to offer guidance and oversight to the management, construction and maintenance of public highways and other transportation systems in the state. The Commission also works to assure that the preservation and enhancement of Colorado’s environment, safety, mobility and economics is considered in the planning of all transportation projects.

The Commission also elected Shannon Gifford as the vice chair. Gifford represents District 1, Denver County and has served on the Commission since July 2013. Other Commission members for the 2017 fiscal year include:

Ed Peterson, Lakewood, District 2

Luella Chavez D’Angelo, Lone Tree, District 3

Karen Stuart, Broomfield, District 4

Kathy Gilliland, Livermore, District 5

Kathy Connell, Steamboat Springs, District 6

Kathy Hall, Grand Junction, District 7

Rocky Scott, Colorado Springs, District 9

Bill Thiebaut, Pueblo, District 10

Steven Hofmeister, Haxtun, District 11

The Transportation Commission is comprised of 11 Colorado citizens who represent specific districts across the state. Each Commissioner is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado state senate. The Commissioners serve four-year, staggered terms.