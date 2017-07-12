Pagosa Springs Medical Center Makes CEO Offer

The Upper San Juan Health Services District (USJHSD) Board of Directors has made an offer to Dr. Rhonda Webb to be the Chief Executive Officer at Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC). With over 30 years of Clinical and Administrative experience, Dr. Webb brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help PSMC to continue to grow and progress.

Over the past several months a succession planning committee, comprised of select Medical Staff, Senior Management, and Board Members, has diligently evaluated candidates who applied for the position. At the June Board meeting, it was announced the committee narrowed the search down to two candidates: Dr. Rhonda Webb, Chief Medical Officer at PSMC and Christopher Stipe current Chief Executive Officer at Clarinda Regional Health Center.

“We have always enjoyed having Dr. Webb on our team and now moreover as the leader of our team.” says Board Chairman, Mark Floyd. “Today we interviewed two highly qualified individuals, but we are confident we picked the best person to continue our focus on providing high-quality services for our community.”

Dr. Webb is currently the CMO at PSMC. She joined the organization in 2015 as a part-time hospitalist (the physician who treats in-patients) and quickly transitioned into her current role.

Before moving to Pagosa Springs, Dr. Webb worked as the Medical Director of Patient Safety and Quality for the Willis-Knighton Health System. In her previous leadership role, she focused on improvements to the quality of patient care and as a key liaison between administrators and physicians.

During the public portion of the interviews, both candidates were asked to describe themselves, their career path, and what they could bring to PSMC. Dr. Webb began by recounting how she started her path in medicine at the early age of 17 when she first applied for medical school. By 24, she received her medical doctorate from L.S.U. Health in Shreveport, LA.

While addressing her administrative experience, she spoke about how knowledge of the clinical side of the healthcare business came as a great advantage to finding solutions. She stressed that teamwork and collaboration lead to successful outcomes.

Dr. Webb continued to talk about how changes to healthcare can impact our community, but the focus should always be on providing care for all people who need it.

As for the future of PSMC, Webb said, “We need to stay our course, continue to grow, and take care of the people of Archuleta County. That is our mission, and that is what I want to do.”

To learn more about Pagosa Springs Medical Center, visit pagosamed.org.