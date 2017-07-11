Wildfire Continues to Burn Near Bayfield

The 558 Fire in the Beaver Meadows area northeast of Bayfield, CO was approximately 10 acres in size on Sunday, when the most recent update was sent to news media. The fire continues to smolder, creep, and exhibit isolated torching west of Forest Road 160, east of County Road 135, and south of Forest Trail 717.

Existing roads, trails and natural features are being used to contain the fire. Firefighters have been onsite throughout the weekend, monitoring fire activity and using small-scale firing operations to reduce flammable materials and reinforce containment lines where it is effective and safe to do so.

Smoke from the 558 Fire is minimal, but visible from Highway 160. The weather forecast is expected to help to moderate fire activity, with an increasing likelihood of afternoon precipitation and rising dew points forecasted.

Although there are currently no travel or camping restrictions in the area, visitors should be aware that fire activity can increase at any time. There are no flight restrictions in effect; however, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles or ‘drones’ is prohibited within the area to provide a safe environment for firefighters and aircraft.

For more information, please contact the Columbine Ranger District in Bayfield, CO: 970-884-2512.