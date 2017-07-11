UU Fellowship to Consider ‘The Human Abyss’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “The Human Abyss and the Wisdom It Contains,” with Pastor Dean Cerny, for its regular service Sunday, July 16.

Traditional religion has its blind spots as well as fixations on evil to the exclusion of human capacity for goodness. However, liberal religion also has its blind spots, as well as fixations upon goodness to the exclusion of the human capacity for evil. If, as some believe, appealing to God is no longer a possibility and if humanism fails to recognize the complete human subject, where are we to look? How are we to see our way into the future? Our vision into the future must incorporate our ability to see into the “human abyss.” This message explores the hard reality and necessity of incorporating our “dark side” into our view of a meaningful life.

The source of this message draws from the direct experience of that “transcending mystery and wonder” of the unknown, which opens us up to the forces that not only create and uphold life but also an awareness of those forces that can be destructive.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning” and “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.”

