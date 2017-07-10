LPEA Members Can Charge Electric Vehicles for Free, in Durango

To support cooperative members who have purchased electric vehicles, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has installed two Level II ChargePoint electric vehicle charging stations at its Durango headquarters, 45 Stewart St. in Bodo Industrial Park, Durango.

Four outlets are available for members to charge vehicles at no cost. The stations are now operational.

“As a cooperative, LPEA always endeavors to support our members with any current concerns, but we’re also looking ahead and preparing for the future,” said Mike Dreyspring, LPEA’s CEO. “Electric vehicles are shifting the transportation fuel market away from gasoline and toward electricity for their power, and we’re finding that our members are embracing these new, high tech vehicles. Thus, local charging stations are growing in demand, so we want to help.”

The EV LPEA charging stations are located along the north edge of LPEA’s parking lot, clearly marked. The stations are safe, reliable and easy to use with an active ChargePoint card.

During business hours, consumers with any questions have an easy walk to the LPEA front office, where Customer Service Representative Donna Arriza is now an expert at charging, as she recently invested in an electric vehicle, participating in the Four Corners Office for Resource Efficiency (4CORE) program with Nissan of Durango to purchase a new Nissan Leaf (electric vehicle) and embrace energy efficiency.

“I’m thrilled with my new Leaf, and though there is a learning curve with an electric vehicle, it’s amazing that I can come in to work and plug into the new EV station and be fully charged for the day,” said Arriza.

To finance the charging stations, LPEA applied for a Charge Ahead Colorado grant, which provided the approximately $12,000 needed for the station installation. LPEA also enhanced its electrical infrastructure at the location to make installation of the charging stations possible.

Level II EV stations advertise to provide a full charge for new generation electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt, and Ford Focus in about four hours.

Currently, “plugging in” to LPEA’s charging stations is free.

LPEA, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative established in 1939, provides to its more than 30,000 members, with in excess of 42,000 meters, safe, reliable electricity at the lowest reasonable cost, while being environmentally responsible.

