Library Event ‘Reading with a Ranger’ Looks at ‘Superheroes’

by · July 10, 2017

Boom! Pow! Bang! Come meet some of the superheroes of the night with Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service and explore some of their superpowers for survival in the San Juan National Forest.

The program will take place in the Ruby M. Sisson Library meeting room from 1 to 2pm on Wednesday, July 12. Typically children 6-10 years old attend, but the program is open to all ages.

Parents/caregivers are not required at these free ‘Reading with a Ranger’ programs. There is no need to sign up; just show up.

For further information, call Brandon at 264-1503 or 264-2268, or email bjcaley@fs.fed.us.

