Fund-raising Dinner on July 21 to Benefit Veterans

“Mountain Rendezvous,” a benefit for Vets for Vets, will be held on Friday, July 21 at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., beginning at 6pm.

A smoked pork loin dinner will be prepared by Chef Poncho Willis and entertainment provided by “Contrabanned” with Randall Davis and Dan and Juanalee Park. The dessert will be homemade and there will be a silent auction.

The cost is $35 per person and tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, located at the Visitor Center, and Goodman’s Department Store.

Veterans for Veterans officially became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 2010. The need for counseling and suicide prevention among veterans continues to be great. Vets also need assistance in maneuvering the maze of government paperwork needed in order to receive deserved benefits.

Vets for Vets provides transportation to Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities, helps vets and their families with housing, home furnishings and moving as well as firewood, electric bills, car repairs and a multitude of other needs that arise in the veteran community.

All proceeds from fundraisers go to benefit vets in this county and surrounding areas. The Vets for Vets team is all volunteer and there are no administrative costs. Funds donated stay at or near home.

Purchase a ticket or two for Mountain Rendezvous and come join us for a delightful evening with a rewarding cause.