Republican Women to Host Candidates at Tuesday Luncheon

By Julie Church

At their monthly luncheon next Tuesday, July 11, the Archuleta County Republican Women (ACRW) will be hosting two political candidates — one running for Colorado Treasurer and the other running for Governor of the State of Colorado.

Running for Treasurer is Justin Everett, currently a Colorado State Representative. Mr Everett has received the House Champion Award from the CO Union of Taxpayers (CUT), a 100% rating from the American Conservative Union, and is called the legislator who “most consistently acts in defense of liberty and limited government in the state house.”

George Brauchler is currently the District Attorney representing the 18th Judicial District and is now running for Governor. Mr. Brauchler previously served as the Chief of Military Justice for Fort Carson. He is currently a Colonel in the Colorado Army National Guard and serves as the legal advisor for NORAD / US Northern Command.

Both of these gentlemen are extremely qualified for the positions they are seeking and it is an honor to have them coming to Pagosa Springs. Please come meet and hear from them personally Tuesday, July 11 at noon at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant.

Doors open at 11:30am. All are welcome; purchase of lunch is optional.