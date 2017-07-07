PHOTO ESSAY: 39th Annual ‘Park 2 Park Art Fest’ in Pagosa Springs

For the 39th year,the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the ‘Park 2 Park Arts and Crafts Festival’ along the banks of the San Juan River. Some of the vendors have been attending the annual event for over 20 years.

Talented dealers from far away come here to sell their wares and enjoy beautiful Pagosa Springs during The Independence Day Celebration. Musicians from Equador, artisans from Mexico, regional purveyors from Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, The San Luis Valley and Bayfield and Durango.

A few local businesses like clothing designers and manufacturers and artists also take part in the huge event. Plenty of food and cold delights for all ages to enjoy as always. The Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce offers visitors and locals an All-American small town patriotic experience, while the 4th of July draws the largest crowds of the year to the community.

Thank you and Congratulations to The Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce for 40 years of service and another successful event that helps everyone enjoy our community.