Lightning Strike Near Yellow Jacket Pass Sending up Smoke

Columbine Ranger District fire crews are monitoring a 1/3-acre wildfire in the Beaver Meadows area of the San Juan National Forest. Light smoke is visible from U.S. Highway 160 between Bayfield and Yellow Jacket Pass.

The lightning strike is smoldering in aspen and conifer stands near Jungle Canyon and ATV Trail #717 in the Beaver Meadows area. Public access to the ATV trail and the Beaver Meadows Road is not currently affected.

Fire crews, assisted by a Type III engine, are currently onsite assessing options for reducing exposure to firefighters. The weather forecast calls for increased humidity and chance of precipitation.

For more information, contact the Columbine Ranger District at 970 884-2512.