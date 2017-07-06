Pagosa Dance Academy to Present Recitals Tomorrow and Saturday

This Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, Pagosa Springs Dance Academy (PSDA) will present its annual recital at the PSHS Auditorium. Admission is $10 and the show begins at 6pm.

Pagosa Springs Dance Academy instructs children age 3-18 in lyrical, jazz, hip hop, ballet and acrobatics. This weekend showcases the hard work of nearly 100 local dance students performing all genres of dance.

The show will undoubtedly keep you entertained. From emotional contemporary numbers that will bring tears to your eyes, to hilarious toddlers in tutus, classical ballet such as Swan Lake, and upbeat jazz and hip hop dances that will make you want to abandon your seat and groove, there is truly something for everyone.

The purpose of PSDA is to cultivate high self-esteem, positive body image and confidence in students through the art of dance. Come support our mission of empowering young people through the arts and have a great time doing it!

Tickets will be sold at the door; house opens at 5:45pm at the PSHS Auditorium.