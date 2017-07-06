LIBRARY NEWS: Fly Fishing, Tai Chi, Writing for ‘Tweens’

Three special events highlight this coming week’s free activities at your library:

• “A Taste of Tai Chi” for adults will be held every Friday in July starting tomorrow (July 6) from 9:16 – 10:15am. Join Jeanette to learn about and practice tai chi. This is an ancient form of meditation in motion that is a great form of exercise, an effective way to alleviate stress – and fun. No registration required.

• “Fly Fishing Basics” classes for adults take place Monday, July 10 and 17 from 10am – noon at the library to go over basic knot tying, equipment and setup (repeat sessions). Part Two takes place Wednesday, July 12 and July 19 at Yamaguchi Park where Mark will help you practice basic casting techniques. An optional trip to the river will take place July 15 and 22. Registration is preferred.

• “Write Your Own Story” is a special writing event for tweens on Wednesday, July 12 from 4-5pm when local author Mariko Tatsumoto will teach fourth-through-eighth graders how to write a story, and talk a little about her own books.

Summer Reading Program

Your library’s free Summer Reading Program is underway now with the theme of “Build a Better World,” special activities for all ages and prizes for participation. Stop by the front desk to register and pick up your Bingo sheet. Mark your calendars for the closing celebration party Friday, July 28 from 4:30-6pm when prizes will be presented and everyone will enjoy music, crafts and snacks.

Book fair

Mark your calendars for this summer’s Friends of the Library book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5pm for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9am-1pm for the public sale.

Summer Reading Club for kids

Every Thursday we’re hosting different free fun events from 10:30am – noon for kids. Today (July 6) you’ll design a marble maze. July 13 you’ll paint your own masterpiece. July 20 you’ll build a house that can stand against the big bad wolf. July 27 you’ll create a ‘flextangle’ and other paper crafts.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, July 7) from 2-3:30pm for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Medicare 101

Katy will help you understand your Medicare rights, options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need in this free session tomorrow (Friday, July 7) from 10:30-11:30am.

Lego Club Saturday

Lego Club for kids six-12 years is free from 11am-noon on Saturday, July 8. We’ve got the LEGOs – just bring your imagination.

Book club for adults

Our free adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3pm to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On July 11 we will discuss “The Muralist” by B.A. Shipero. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration required.

Read with a Ranger

Wednesday, July 12 from 1-2 p.m., youngsters are invited to join Pagosa Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service to meet some heroes of the night and explore some of their superpowers for survival in the San Juan National Forest. Typically kids aged 6-10 attend, but these free fun sessions are open to all ages.

Spanish instruction

Join us for this basic course on Wednesday, July 12 from 4-5 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. This month we will be learning how to describe things. No registration required.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place next Thursday, July 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4–5:30 p.m. for teens in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

Adult learning

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program is cutting back to one day a week for the summer. Stop by on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. to let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. When school starts in the fall, we’ll expand the PALS hours.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“I Can’t Make This Up” by comedian Kevin Hart tells how he overcome a hugely difficult childhood. “City of Light, City of Poison” by Holly Tucker is the true crime story of the first police chief of Paris. “The Death of Money” by James Rickards explains why he believes in the imminent collapse of the international monetary system. “A Generation of Sociopaths” by Bruce Cannon Gibney explores the author’s belief that America has been hijacked by Baby Boomers. “Change Your Biology Diet” by Dr. Louis J. Aronne tells what you can do to break physical barriers to weight loss. “A Crack in Creation” by Jennifer A. Doudna and Samuel H. Sternberg discusses gene editing and the power to control evolution. “Cheney One on One” by James Rosen is a candid conversation with the former vice president.

Large print

“Love Story” by Karen Kingsbury is a Baxter family Christian novel. “Aunt Dimity & the Widow’s Curse” by Nancy Atherton and “Come Sundown” by Nora Roberts are mysteries. “Matchup” edited by Lee Child is an anthology of 11 thrillers. “Nighthawk” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown is a NUMA files adventure. “A Hiss Before Dying” by Rita Mae and Sneaky Pie Brown is a Mrs. Murphy mystery. “The Sunshine Sisters” by Jane Green brings three sisters together when their mother is ill.

Thrillers and mysteries

“You Will Pay” by Lisa Jackson begins with a dangerous prank at summer camp. “A House Among the Trees” by Julia Glass follows the dictates of a will after the death of a beloved children’s book author. “The Switch” by Joseph Finder follows the accidental switch of a laptop that throws an innocent man into a political scandal. “Camino Island” by John Grisham starts with the theft of priceless loot from a Princeton University vault. “Tom Clancy’s Point of Contact” by Mike Maden is a Jack Ryan Jr. thriller. “Dangerous Minds” by Janet Evanovich is a Knight and Moon mystery.

Other novels

“The Black Elfstone: The Fall of Shannara” by Terry Brooks is the first book in a four-part conclusion to the Shannara series. “The Little French Bistro” by Nina George is a story of new beginnings set in France. “Kiss Carlo” by Adriana is an intergenerational Italian family story told against the backdrop of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies.

CDs

“Theft by Finding: Diaries 1877-2002” by David Sedaris is the first of two volumes. “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton is a recently discovered novel by the late author. “Come Sundown” by Nora Roberts is a mystery. “To Hell and Beyond” by Mark Henry and “Double Cross Ranch” by Ralph Compton are westerns. “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz begins a new suspense series.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Kathryn Locke, Bob Burt, Medora Bass, Ronda Higby and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“In difficult times, carry something beautiful in your heart.” – Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), French child prodigy, mathematician, inventor and Catholic theologian

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website.