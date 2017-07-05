PHOTO ESSAY: Kids at the Pagosa Parade, Part One

No other event in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, comes close to the Fourth of July Parade, for bringing parents and children together for a shared experience — provided free of charge, courtesy of the Rotary Club and dozens of community organizers and volunteers. For our 2017 “Pagosa Parade” photo essay, I decided to train my lens on the kids at the parade — the youthful spectators and parade participants alike.

I hope you enjoy the photos.

View Part Two, tomorrow…