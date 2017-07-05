Lifelong Learning at GGP Dome Will Focus on Native Plants

By Keith Bruno

Come out this Saturday, July 8, and learn more about the role of native plants and the vital ecosystem function they provide to our community. The GGP’s (Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership) Lifelong Learning Workshop Series will continue with a two-part native plants focused theme.

From 10am to noon, we are extremely fortunate to have a guest presenter from Audubon Rockies’ Ft. Collins office. Jamie Weiss will offer her CO Wildscaping Ambassador Habitat Hero Train-the-Trainer presentation, highlighting design and implementation ideas for filling our gardens with native plants to encourage stronger pollinator communities, more resilient native arthropod presence, and adequate food sources for our native bird populations. Meet at the GGP Education Dome a little before 10am to walk together over to the Visitor Center for Jamie’s presentation.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1pm at the GGP site, courtesy of Pagosa Baking Company. Music will be provided by Acoustic Picnic for the duration of lunch.

At 1pm, we’ll head up on Reservoir Hill with local Pagosa Skyrocket Initiative head, Al Pfister, to look for resident populations and discuss recovery efforts. Additionally, local native tree and shrub professionals will provide identification instruction to course participants en route. The plan is to return to the GGP site at 3pm.

Visit pagosagreen.org to purchase tickets in advance. Cost is $20 for GGP members and $40 for non-members. Lunch is included in the price of the course.