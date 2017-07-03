Pagosa Springs Celebrates the Week of the Fourth

Pagosa Springs is looking forward to a week of clear, sunny weather as we continue on into Fourth of July week, the most active and exciting week of the year for most residents and visitors.

The Fourth of July festivities are right around the corner and the Pagosa Springs Chamber is here to help you plan your holiday activities. The annual parade will take place on 8th St. as usual. Get your application in now!

The carnival arrived in the Town Park last week, and will operate every day until Sunday, July 9. There will be 2 “wrist band days”: Thursday July 6 from 5pm until 10:30pm for $20 and Sunday, July 9 from 1pm to 10pm for $25. Enjoy all the rides for all ages. Food, pony rides, games and water bubbles are available for cash – carnival tickets are not redeemable for these activities.

The 68th annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo saddled up on Sunday, July 2 at the Western Heritage Event Center, and the wild rides continue today, July 3 at 6pm and Tuesday, July 4 at 2pm. You may purchase tickets at Goodman’s Department Store, Home Again or at the gate. Box seats may be obtained by calling 970-264-5000.

Other July 4th activities include the 39th annual Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival — over 60 vendors selling their creative products, including jewelry, clothing, photography, art work, skin care products, hand-made ceramics, wood creations, delicious food and so much more. The Festival takes place in Town and Mary Fisher Parks from 9am to 5pm. Booth will be open today, July 3 and tomorrow, July 4. And while you’re downtown, stop in at the downtown stores to see what new inventory they have in stock.

Opening on Saturday, July 8 is the Thingamajig Theatre production of “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” — also showing Sunday July 9 — at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Our fine repertory theater company will be presenting the Elton John/Tim Rice musical “Aida” (July 6) and the hilarious John Waters musical comedy “Hairspray” (July 5 & 7). Visit the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts website for tickets, or call 970-731-7469.

The day of July 4th activities kick off with the annual THRIVE pancake breakfast to be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall located at 445 Lewis St. The breakfast will be held from 7 to 9:30am so that you can get to parade in time. The cost is $5 per person. Let someone else do the breakfast cooking and enjoy a day off!

The Pagosa Springs Community Band returns to the Springs Resort at 2pm to regale the public with their patriotic sounds of the holiday. This free concert will take place on the grass area at The Springs Resort near the footbridge behind the county Courthouse. Bring a lawn chair!

New this year will also be a BBQ fundraiser for the Multi-Purpose Pavilion held on July 4 from 11am to 6pm. The festivities will be held at 257 Pagosa St. You can buy a ticket for $50 which includes a chance to win a bathroom remodel and a BBQ plate and beverage. You may also purchase meal tickets only and there are adult and youth prices available. Tickets are available at Antiques on Main or an Multi-Purpose Pavilion board member.

Culminating the actual day of the July 4th festivities will be the annual fireworks display. The display will again be held behind the High School/Yamaguchi Park area. The stellar display will start at dark after 9:15pm. Pagosa has some of the best fireworks in the area, and the crowds are large. Please do not park on the side of the roads in areas such as Hot Springs Blvd, Trujillo Rd., or Highway 160.

Other family activities include train rides, visits to Chimney Rock National Monument, the 19th Hole Concert Series and of course dining at any one of our delightful restaurants.

Questions on any of the events can be answered by calling the Chamber at 970-264-2360.