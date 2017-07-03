Hunters Can Apply for Free Unguided Elk Hunts Near Meeker

By Mike Porras

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Crooked Wash Ranch are offering a few big-game hunters an opportunity to apply for a limited number of free, unguided elk hunts on ranch property this fall. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will accept applications until the July 28 deadline. The hunts are open to all eligible hunters with specific licenses. There is no cost associated with the application.

Download the application from the CPW website, and submit it postmarked by July 28, 2017 to:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Meeker Office

Attn: Nate Martinez/Crooked Wash Ranch

P.O. Box 1181, Meeker, CO 81641

The webpage for the application is here.

Two opportunities are available to hunters who have already drawn a limited antlerless/cow elk license for Game Management Unit 11 during the 2017 muzzleloader big game hunting season.

Two additional hunts will be available to hunters who have already drawn a limited antlerless/cow elk license for valid for Game Management Unit 11 during the 2017 First Rifle elk hunting season.

The unique opportunity became available through a perpetual conservation easement agreement between The Nature Conservancy, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Crooked Wash Ranch. As part of the efforts of Meeker area wildlife managers to protect big game habitat on a large scale, the agreement allows limited public hunting access in perpetuity on the 9,796-acre Crooked Was Ranch property, located in Moffat County, Game Management Unit 11.

The Crooked Wash Ranch is within the White River elk herd unit, the largest elk population in the state of Colorado. The ranch features a variety of habitat, including sagebrush, pinyon-juniper, grasslands and wetlands.

For more information or questions, call Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Meeker office at 970-878-6090.