Humane Society Hit by ‘Kitten Tsunami’

By Mike Stoll

Kitten Tsunami Season is upon us, at the Humane Society for Pagosa Springs.

Kittens take extra work to make sure they are well cared for and thriving. The animal shelter needs volunteers during the rest of kitten season from about 9:00am to 11:00am to help to clean the cat/kitten kennels and get the day started and ready for the public.

Many of our Humane Society supporters have indicated a willingness to assist with cats/kittens should the need arise. Our goal is to create a weekly schedule of who will be assisting each day.

The shelter also needs foster homes for kittens. State regulations require some basic paperwork and a quick home visit. Please let us know if you’d like to be Mom or Dad to some kittens for a little while.

Please call the HSPS animal shelter at 970-731-4771 to volunteer or for additional information. Thank you very much!