EDITORIAL: ‘There is No Plan B’… Part One

The wind had not yet picked up, on the morning of June 28, and traces of the smoke from a Utah forest fire still lingered in the air and gave a slightly crimson cast to the sunlight outside the windows. We were seated in the Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting room… on the second floor of Town Hall, a rather new structure completed about 5 years prior to the economic stagnation that slowly seeped into the community’s bloodstream beginning in about 2007.

The three Archuleta County commissioners and their attorney were seated mainly at one end of the table; several members of the Town Council were clustered around their outgoing Town Manager, Greg Schulte.

I’m using the word, “outgoing,” in both senses. Friendly and talkative. And also, soon to be retired from his position.

The few of us seated in the audience had listened a lengthy discussion about impact fees — why the Town is extracting them from developers, and why the County government is not. No decisions had been made; no agreement had been reached. It was just a rather preliminary conversation.

We’d also heard a discussion about the Town and County jointly updating their Land Use regulations to use the 2015 International Building Code instead of the 2006 IBC. The arguments for approving such an update was provided by local developer Steve Schwartz. No final decision has been made by either board thus far, although considerable support for the idea was expressed round the table, on Wednesday morning.

Now the subject had turned to an issue near and dear to Commissioner Steve Wadley’s heart: a tax increase that would allow the County government to finally and conclusively abandon their existing jail facility and build a new one two miles to the west in Harman Park.

Commissioner Wadley, chair of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) addressing the members of the Town Council:

“We’ve been getting bond counsel, and we’re on a very compressed timeline, because we’re planning — we haven’t made a decision, but I think we’re planning to go to the ballot, to ask the voters for money. And which [type of tax increase] and how much of an increase, all of those questions haven’t been … (pause) … We don’t know yet.

“The three of us obviously haven’t made a decision. Based on questions from my fellow commissioners, I think there might be a little bit of… a little bit of division… about which [type of tax] we should seek it from.

“I think we are all three very much united, that we need to move forward with this. This community can’t go on with hauling prisoners to Durango. We just cannot.

“And we’ve taken into account what the Town has asked us to do, which is to keep the Courthouse downtown. It would be my preference to have all three facilities together at Harman Park, but in keeping with the spirit of working jointly together, and trying to get goodwill from the Town, we’re looking at renovating the 1980 portion of the old building.

“So once we kind of come up with numbers and figures, I’m sure that we will be asking for Town Council support. And as this process moves forward, if you have any reservations about it, please get a hold of one of the three of us. We [commissioners] can talk with you individually about it, and look at any concerns you have.

“I think we all recognize the need, that this problem has to be solved as quickly as possible, and it’s long overdue.”

Indeed, a decision is long overdue. The Colorado Judicial Department has been asking for expanded courtroom and office space for at least three years, and it’s been more than two years since the BOCC abandoned its County detention center following a serious roof leak.

During all that time, a large vacant lot has been growing weeds next door to the existing Courthouse and detention center — just waiting for some type of development to occur.

It has taken the BOCC more than two years to determine that the “1980 portion of the old building” is unsuitable for a remodeled jail facility, but is perfectly fine for expanded courtroom and office space. Instead of remodeling the existing jail — for an estimated price tag of about $2 million — the BOCC has been promoting the idea of building brand new facilities elsewhere, at a cost of somewhere between $20 million and $29 million.

During previous BOCC discussions, we have heard that the County cannot borrow more than about $9 million, according to Colorado state law.

The cost of remodeling the “1980 portion of the old building” to suit the Judicial Department has never been firmly estimated, to my knowledge.

Mr. Wadley:

“And we have no… (pause)… There is no Plan B. So this [tax increase] has to be approved. Our Plan B is years and years of hauling prisoners to Durango… and at some point, you know, [La Plata County] is happy to take them now, but at some point, they may not be. Or they can hold us up, for whatever price they want.

“We’re over a barrel.”

If the BOCC is over a barrel, they have put themselves there, by abandoning an existing detention center that simply needed to be renovated. Now, instead of renovating our existing jail — and adding court offices to the existing Courthouse on the vacant property next door — the three Republican Party commissioners are apparently ready to ask us for $20 to $30 million in increased local taxes. We don’t yet know what the final amount will be, once we see the amount of interest that will be paid to banks and investors, out of our pockets.

And Commissioner Wadley says, “there is no Plan B.”

I recall a similarly poor tax increase proposal — with a similarly “compressed timeline” — back in 2010, when the Archuleta School Board voted to place a $98 million tax increase on the November ballot, so they could abandon three poorly-maintained school buildings and build a brand new facility on a rocky hillside near the high school.

(This same hillside recently experienced a landslide that’s now threatening the high school itself. The cost of mitigating the landslide is not yet clear.)

During the 2010 meeting that placed the School District mill levy increase on the ballot, a member of the audience (yours truly) suggested that the District give the voters two options:

1. Plan A, a tax increase that would have the District abandon the existing buildings and spend up to $98 million on a new facility… or…

2. Plan B, a tax increase of maybe $10 million to fully upgrade and modernize the existing buildings.

I considered that a sensible pair of options to offer the voters, in a generally conservative county like Archuleta.

But the School Board was not interested in giving the voters any options. They did not want to present a “Plan B” for our consideration. They wanted their entire $98 million tax increase… or nothing.

They got nothing.

When the votes were counted, the bond measure had been defeated by the largest voter margin of any school bond measure in at least the previous decade.

Now, in 2017, and facing a similarly rushed timeline, Commissioner Wadley wants us to believe that there is no Plan B. It’s a brand new jail facility… or nothing.

Here’s Town Mayor Don Volger, responding to Mr. Wadley’s comments:

“If I may… I think there is any number of things that we all can agree on. Number one, there should have been a lot of stuff done, prior to this point. We can’t change the past. We’ve got to accept that. We’ve got to move forward from here.”

So then, which direction would we reasonably define as “forward”?

