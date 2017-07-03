Bill & Sue Gottshalk Celebrate Golden Wedding Anniversary

Bill and Sue Gottschalk, 21-year residents of Pagosa Springs, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary during the week ending on June 24 at the P.L.P.O.A. Clubhouse.

Surrounded by over 100 family, friends, and former students, the Gottschalks reaffirmed their wedding vows led by Minister Ray Wallace of the Pine Valley church of Christ in Bayfield, Colorado.

Fr. Bill Laucher, of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, asked the blessing over the meal, which was catered by Moe’s Bar-B-Que. Music was provided by local favorite, Mr. Bob Hemenger on the Saxophones.

The Gottschalks, former Texas Band Directors, are so grateful for everyone who attended, but send a special thanks to those many friends and family who traveled from Texas. A huge thank you also goes to their former students, and their spouses, from Pasadena High School, a suburb of Houston, who envisioned, planned and hosted this celebration. These students were all members of the “Pasadena Orange Bowl Band” of 1974. Although the Gottschalks never had children of their own, many of their students became their “kids”. For this, Bill and Sue are eternally thankful!

“Our hearts are constantly filled with joy that these ‘kids’ would continue to make us a part of their lives after these many years!”

Bill and Sue are familiar faces throughout Pagosa Springs for their contributions to the music community.