Women’s Small Business Conference Set for July 14

The Colorado SBDC Network is hosting the Women’s Small Business Conference at the beautiful Sky Ute Casino Resort (only 20 minutes outside Durango) on Friday, July 14. This annual event features a day full of breakout training sessions, exhibitor tables, one-on-one consulting, and networking. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to attend – this event sells out every year.

WHO: People looking to start a new venture and existing businesses looking to grow

WHERE: Sky Ute Casino Resort (only 20 minutes outside Durango)

WHEN: Friday, July 14, 2017 | 7:30AM-6:00PM

COST: $65 Attendee

Includes breakfast, lunch, and networking reception

**Scholarships are available**

For creative businesses scholarships, click here to apply.

For all other businesses scholarships, click here to apply.

There will also be a silent auction at the conference to help raise funds for the Colorado SBDC. If you would like to donate to the silent auction, please reach out to the contact listed above.

SCHEDULE:

8AM-9AM: Breakfast and opening remarks

9AM-9:50AM: Breakout Sessions #1

“Painlessly Growing Your Business”- Ann Strong

Even if you wish you never had to sell, you will leave this session excited to grow your business! When we grow our business in the specific way that most serves us as the business owner, the business itself and our unique clients and customers, magic happens.

“Know Your Numbers, Know Your Business”-Christine Odle

Successful communication with your money can feel unlikely, but it doesn’t have to be. If you don’t know your numbers, you don’t know your business. Learn how to know your numbers and control your income and expenses.

“The Female Success Blueprint”-Sondra Joyce

Learn the science behind women’s unique attributes and how to implement these traits successfully whether working in a company or a solopreneur in your own business.

“Social Media Advertising”-Lindsay Nyquist

Want to make your social media presence infinitely more effective? Harness the power of advertising on Facebook and Instagram. From boosting posts to tracking conversions with the Facebook pixel, you’ll find solutions for every level of expertise.

10AM-10:50AM: Breakout Sessions #2

“Creative Lending”

Discover non-traditional lending methods and what to do when the bank says ‘no.’

“Solid Management Plan”-Terryl Peterson

Creating a solid management plan for your business empowers you to focus on the right aspects of your business for success.

“6 Barriers to Wealth for Women Entrepreneurs”-Myka McLaughlin

Are you smart and soulful women entrepreneur not making enough money? Perhaps going through feast and famine cycles that keep you awake worrying at night? There are 6 barriers to wealth that commonly keep women entrepreneurs from creating wealth in their business. In this breakout session, you’ll take a Wealth Assessment to determine which of the 6 barriers are affecting you.

“Expand Your Business by Selling to the Federal Government”-Carolyn Terrell

If you haven’t already, it is time to consider expanding your customer base to the world’s largest customer-the U.S. government. Learn why it is important for women-owned businesses to consider selling their goods and services to the federal government.

11AM-11:50AM: Breakout Sessions #3

“Business Automation in the Digital Age”-Diana Murray

With the right Apps, you can automate those tedious tasks that keep you up late. Learn about proven Apps you can use to streamline your accounting, your workforce, and keeping projects on task and on target.

“Custom Fit Certifications and How to Leverage them to Obtain Contracts”-Rosy McDonough

Certification is the process by which small, minority, and women-owned businesses seek to participate in business opportunities within the government contract. Learn how to become certified to do business with the government and win contracts!

“HR, When You Don’t Have An HR Department”-Courtney Berg

Are you stuck dealing with HR issues for your business but you don’t have any HR training? Then this seminar is for you. Learning how to hire, fire, manage and motivate employees is not easy, Courtney Berg will teach you the 7 things you need to know to make HR and employee management easier. She also will cover the top HR rules that small business must live by to handle common HR issues.

“Own Your Sales”-Stephanie Wachman

Learn how to pitch yourself, make yourself stand out in the crowd, and gain confidence and build strong relations when networking.

12PM-1:30PM: Keynote Lunch, with keynote speaker Kimberley Alexander.

1:30PM-2:00PM: Visit Exhibitor Tables

2:00PM-2:50PM: Breakout Sessions #4

“Xero: Accounting Software and Online Bookeeping”-Derek Nabbefeldt

Learn the ins and outs of the Xero accounting software to manage invoicing, bank reconciliation, bookkeeping and more!

“Earned Media Strategies for Maximizing Business”-Jenifer Doane

Learn how you can use content marketing and social media to secure earned media thus increasing your audience reach without spending more money. Walk away with solid communications strategies for increasing media coverage of your business.

“10 Ways to Create an Amazing Benefits Package for your Company”-Christine Odle

Find out how to put together a benefits package your employees will love!

3PM: Wrap-up session

4PM-6PM: Networking Reception

A room block is available at the Sky Ute Casino Resort Hotel. If you call 970-563-7777 and say you are attending the Women’s Small Business Conference, they can reserve a room under the room block.