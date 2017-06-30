OPINION: The Fight to Save ‘Bears Ears’ is Not Over

There is still time to save Bears Ears National Monument and the other 27 monuments under review by the Department of Interior. The comment period for Bears Ears has been extended to July 10 to match the other monuments under review and your voice needs to be heard.

I am the Director for Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, a non-profit organization that operates Chimney Rock National Monument in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. We want to see Bears Ears — and all Monuments — protected.

Interior Secretary Zinke’s recent and very short report requests that Bear Ears be broken up into smaller pieces with dramatically changed boundaries.

The proposed boundaries would leave important sacred sites exposed and unprotected, while drawing a bullseye around the antiquities within the smaller monument.

With over 100,000 archaeological sites within its boundaries, Bears Ears is one of the richest deposits of archaeological evidence in the country. Sections of Bears Ears are some of the last places in the US to be mapped, a wilderness of tremendous scientific interest. There is nothing else quite like it anywhere… but if we destroy it, it’s gone forever.

Although Bears Ears is in Utah, it brings visitors to us in Southwest Colorado. Revenues generated from the renewable resource of preservation, rather than through depletion of available natural resources by mining, drilling wells, logging, etc. is a lucrative option to promote our economy in the Four Corners area.

Tribal support for Bears Ears is profound, and a wide spectrum of environmental and education organizations also support the monument.

Since Chimney Rock became a Monument, I have seen visitation nearly double, and opportunities to attract funding increase. I have no doubt the same will be true for Bears Ears — as, indeed, it has been for a number of national monuments in the U.S., some of which have become so popular they’ve evolved into national parks.

Bears Ears National Monument is an area of unique and stunning natural beauty, containing a rich history of the First People of this country. The ecosystems are fragile and vulnerable, and artifacts are easily looted or destroyed.

For all those reasons, I’m asking the Interior Secretary to listen to us.

I hope Secretary Zinke will not leave my children and my children’s children to wonder why we lost this precious treasure of history and beauty due to partisan bickering and short-term gain.

If you value our public lands as much as I do, please join me and comment, by visiting www.regulations.gov and type “DOI-2017-0002” — then click ‘Search’ to protect Bears Ears and all of the country’s national monuments.