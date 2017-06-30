Geothermal Greenhouse to Host ‘Hello, Dollface’ on the River, Saturday July 1

By Roberta Tolan

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership is sponsoring the first San Juan Sounds outdoor concert this Saturday, July 1 from 7-9pm (doors open at 6) at the spectacular outdoor amphitheater in Centennial Park. Tickets are $30 per person (youth under 12 free with adult ticket) and can be purchased online or at the door. Current GGP members receive two free drink tickets.

Beer, wine and brats will be available for purchase by Pagosa Springs Morning Rotary, so come early and enjoy a beautiful summer evening along the river and take a tour of the Education Dome to see how far we have come with this amazing project. Bring a low-back chair for upper seating or enjoy the amphitheater seating close to the band. Proceeds from this event support the build-out of the Geothermal Greenhouse Park; the most exciting and innovative project in the area, “Growing Food and Community With Local Energy.”

Start your holiday celebration with great music from Hello, Dollface, one of the best musical groups in the region and enjoy a beautiful evening under the stars and along the river. Bring your house guests, neighbors and friends but even though we love our dogs, please leave them at home this evening.

Hope to see you on the river!