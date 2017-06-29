Pagosa Springs Medical Center Names CEO FInalists

Pagosa Springs Medical Center’s CEO Brad Cochennet previously announced his planned retirement for January 31, 2018, and earlier this spring, PSMC began its search for its new CEO. As part of its search, PSMC received 208 applications for the CEO position.

PSMC invited five candidates to participate in initial interviews; one candidate withdrew and PSMC’s Succession Planning Committee (comprised of two board members, three physicians and two administrators) interviewed four candidates.

At its regular board meeting on June 27, 2017, the PSMC Board of Directors approved the Succession Planning Committee’s recommendation to name two candidates as finalists and conduct finalist interviews on July 11, 2017.

The two finalist candidates are Dr. Rhonda Webb and Christopher Stipe. Dr. Rhonda Webb is PSMC’s current Chief Medical Officer as well as operational leader for numerous clinical areas including outpatient primary care and specialty clinic, pharmacy, informatics, IT, and quality. Before moving to Pagosa Springs, Dr. Rhonda Webb practiced in internal medicine (specialist in nephrology) and served as an administrator, focused on quality of care, in a large health system in Louisiana.

Christopher Stipe is the current CEO of a 25-bed critical access hospital in rural Iowa. Before his current position, Mr. Stipe worked in marketing with Cerner Corporation. (PSMC uses the electronic medical record system from the Cerner company.) Mr. Stipe holds a Masters in Health Services Administration from the University of Kansas.