OPINION: Building a Better Budget, to Rebuild Housing

Everybody knows that safe, stable and affordable housing is critical for people’s health and well-being. Yet, President Trump’s proposed budget would slash billions of dollars of funding from programs that defray housing costs for those who can’t afford it. These programs also fund infrastructure for urban communities, housing development and preservation, and rental assistance for low-income families.

All told, Trump’s budget will cut nearly $6.2 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) — a program that’s been woefully underfunded for nearly 40 years. The proposed cuts come at a time when displacement and homelessness is growing in Colorado and across the country.

As Congress evaluates the components of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget entitled “A New Foundation for American Greatness,” we at Colorado Center on Law and Policy believe that a true foundation for “American greatness” begins with policies and priorities that invest in the future of struggling Americans.

In part two of our series, “A Better Budget,” we quantify how proposed budget cuts in housing would devastate Colorado and Coloradans while highlighting policy solutions that will give all Coloradans a chance to contribute to Colorado’s continued and sustainable economic success.

Between the President’s draconian budget cuts and the Senate’s efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, much is going on in Washington that could have serious implications in Colorado and nationwide. It’s our hope that this series will inspire thoughtful discussions among the public and policymakers on reshaping policies that help build an inclusive, fair and just economy that reflects our American ideals and puts more Americans on a path toward self-sufficiency.

Colorado Center on Law and Policy is a nonprofit, non-partisan research and advocacy organization that engages in legislative, administrative and legal advocacy on behalf of low-income Coloradans.