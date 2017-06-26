‘Fourth of July’ Holiday Overview for Pagosa Springs

The Fourth of July festivities are right around the corner and the Pagosa Springs Chamber is here to help you plan your holiday activities. Applications for the annual July 4th parade — which will be held on the morning of Tuesday, July 4 — are available in hard copy at the Chamber of Commerce. The applications are also available online at the Chamber’s website.

To be slotted into a pre-arranged space, applications are due either back to the Chamber or emailed by Friday, June 30. The parade line-up will take place on 8th St. as usual. Get your application in now!

Start your Fourth of July holiday in June by attending the Curtains Up Pagosa presentation of “Sister Act.” Performances will be held on June 29 & 30 and July 1, all at 7pm. Adult and senior ticket prices are $15 and students are $10. Performances will be held at the High School auditorium.

Among the numerous activities in and around town are the Thingamajig Theater productions at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Our fine repertory theater company will be presenting the Elton John/Tim Rice musical “Aida” (July 1 & 6) and the hilarious John Waters musical comedy “Hairspray” (June 30, July 2, 5, 7). Opening on Saturday, July 8 is the family musical “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” — also showing Sunday July 9.) Visit the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts website for tickets, or call 970-731-7469.

The carnival comes to town in the Town Park athletic field beginning Thursday, June 29. They will run every day until Sunday, July 9. There will be 2 wrist band days: Thursday July 6 from 5pm until 10:30pm for $20 and Sunday, July 9 from 1pm to 10pm for $25. Enjoy all the rides for all ages. Food, pony rides, games and water bubbles are available for cash – carnival tickets are not redeemable for these activities.

Many other July 4th activities kick off on July 1 including the 39th annual Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. Over 60 vendors will be on hand with creative products including jewelry, clothing, photography, art work, skin care products, hand-made ceramics and wood creations, delicious food and so much more. The fair will take place again in Town and Mary Fisher Parks from 9am to 5pm. July 1 to July 4 — four days to get some shopping in.

And while downtown, stop in at the downtown stores to see what new inventory they have in stock.

Also on July 1 from 7-9pm is the first Sounds on the San Juan Concert hosted by the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership at their amphitheater facility along the San Juan River in Centennial Park. The eclectic and exciting “Hello Dollface” from Durango will be performing. Tickets are $30 and proceeds benefit the GGP.

The 68th annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo begins on Sunday, July 2 at 4pm at the Western Heritage Event Center. The wild rides continue on July 3 at 6pm and on July 4th at 2pm. You may purchase tickets at Goodman’s Department Store, Home Again or at the gate. Box seats may be obtained by calling 970-264-5000.

The day of July 4th activities kick off with the annual THRIVE pancake breakfast to be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall located at 445 Lewis St. The breakfast will be held from 7 to 9:30am so that you can get to parade in time. The cost is $5 per person. Let someone else do the breakfast cooking and enjoy a day off!

The Pagosa Springs Community Band returns to the Springs Resort at 2pm to regale the public with their patriotic sounds of the holiday. This free concert will take place on the grass area at The Springs Resort near the footbridge behind the county Courthouse. Bring a lawn chair!

New this year will also be a BBQ fundraiser for the Multi-Purpose Pavilion held on July 4 from 11am to 6pm. The festivities will be held at 257 Pagosa St. You can buy a ticket for $50 which includes a chance to win a bathroom remodel and a BBQ plate and beverage. You may also purchase meal tickets only and there are adult and youth prices available. Tickets are available at Antiques on Main or an Multi-Purpose Pavilion board member.

Culminating the actual day of the July 4th festivities will be the annual fireworks display. The display will again be held behind the High School/Yamaguchi Park area. The stellar display will start at dark after 9:15pm. Pagosa has some of the best fireworks in the area, and the crowds are large. Please do not park on the side of the roads in areas such as Hot Springs Blvd, Trujillo Rd., or Highway 160.

Other family activities include train rides, Chimney Rock National Monument, the 19th Hole Concert Series and of course dining at any one of our delightful restaurants.

July 4th festivities are right around the corner. Be prepared with food, drink, staffing and product as the Pagosa Springs population swells over the holiday week. Questions on any of the events can be answered by calling the Chamber at 970-264-2360.