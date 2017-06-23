PHOTO ESSAY: Community Celebrates PSMC Clinic Grand Opening

By Jesse Hensle; Photos by Jeff Laydon

This past Saturday, June 17, local community members gathered for the Grand Opening of the new clinic at Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC). The day commenced with a group photo of PSMC employees and their family members and followed with the laying of a cornerstone by the local Pagosa Springs Masons Lodge #114 and Masonic Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Colorado.

“Today is not just a day for the celebration of accomplishments; it is also a day that we can reflect on as a statement of the strength of our community.” PSMC, CEO Brad Cochennet stated, “We can all look back on this day and remember that when a community unites even the most distant dreams can become a reachable reality.”

Upon the ceremonial cutting of the Pagosa Spring Chamber of Commerce ribbon, the festivities started in full swing, and members of the public visited booths hosted by various departments of PSMC. The booths provided information about the hosting department with an overarching theme about raising money for an additional PSMC EMS ambulance. Additionally, many booths had fun giveaways donated by local businesses.

PSMC providers gave tours of the new clinic and showed community members how the new integrated model improves patient flow and enhances patient care. “As a mom with three young boys, naturally we are frequent visitors to the medical center,” says Pagosa Springs resident Nadine Carter “the new clinic is a welcomed improvement to our community.”

The day was filled with many smiles, excited children, and an overall sense of community pride.