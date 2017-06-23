OPINION: Why ‘Dry Gulch’ is Now ‘San Juan Headwaters’… Part Two

Read Part One

Two events conspired to derail the efforts by San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) and Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) efforts to create the Dry Gulch Reservoir.

First, Trout Unlimited filed lawsuit to stop the project, alleging the project relied on speculative population figures which could not be justified since they extrapolated existing data out for a hundred years. Second, the Great Recession intervened — and that changed local politics and ended the building boom for second homes that had fueled much of the local economy for a decade.

I was recruited for the SJWCD board at a low point in my life. I was not looking for a challenge, but in the fall of 2012, I decided to take a seat on the board of directors for the District. (I had also taken a seat on the board of directors for Colorado Housing, Inc. so some people were thinking I was somehow attracted to lost causes.)

It was after a great deal of research, a number of meetings, and some soul searching that the District’s board of directors decided the project was worth pursuing. It was right after an important meeting between SJWCD and PAWSD at the Fire District headquarters that the SJWCD board convened a meeting, and Larry Ash made a motion to move forward with an 11,000-acre-foot reservoir project. The motion carried and the District was off and running. It was then that I really had to take a hard look at just what might get done, because Larry resigned as board president and I was elected to the position.

At this point, the prospect that the District might have to refund a $1 million grant to the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) — if the reservoir was not built — was a driving concern. It seemed the best way for the District to avoid a huge bill from the CWCB was to make sure the reservoir got built. Not the best basis to work from, but it was a beginning. The only ray of hope coming out of the fire house meetings was a tentative agreement that PAWSD would not move to sever the MOU immediately, and they would support efforts to sell off the “Ridge Parcel”, which was a tract of 220+ acres surplus to the project.

Every effort to market the Ridge Parcel failed, and after a time, I began working between the State and PAWSD to see if there was any common ground an agreement could be built around. Unfortunately, those efforts were not bearing any fruit. PAWSD notified the District it was terminating the MOU, and now there was a 6 month deadline looming to find answers. As we were approaching that deadline, I asked for a meeting with the President of PAWSD, Allan Bunch. It was scheduled for President’s Day. The offices of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) were closed for the holiday so we had the whole building to ourselves. There were the four of us, Allan, myself and legal counsel for the respective entities.

This meeting was THE breakthrough that eventually led to an agreement. I asked Mr. Bunch whether PAWSD take a deal whereby the CWCB trade PAWSD debt for Running Iron Ranch equity. He said it would. The next factor benefitting efforts to get out from under the Dry Gulch Project was the election of Mike Church as president of the board of directors. I knew Mike’s wife, Julie, from our time together on the PLPOA board; I knew Mike only slightly from past dealings at the County. Mike is smart, educated and a pragmatist. Unlike Allan, who concentrated on stopping Dry Gulch, Mike was interested in getting out from under the debt service burdens that plagued PAWSD, and prevented it from budgeting to fix the sizable leaks in the water distribution system.

With the help of Glenn Walsh, and facilitated by J.R. Ford, Mike and I worked through a series of issues we could agree on, and we then took that to CWCB as united front. It worked! It took almost two (2) years, and morphed through a number of unforeseen issues, but because all three (3) parties kept an eye on solutions, it never blew up, it never dissolved into a worthless gesture. I can’t tell you how many generations of drafts we went through, but eventually all three parties were able to say the final draft was a win-win.

CWCB analysis of the reservoir project at page 2; Background – paragraph 2:

“The current population of Archuleta County is approximately 12,000 and the Colorado State Demographer has projected the county population at 2050 to be 27,500. Extrapolating the demographers growth rate for year 2045 to 2050 (1.6%) through 2070, and the population may grow to 37,400. Assuming a 10% water usage reduction for conservation, and the estimated water demand associated with a population of 37,400 is 6,800 AF/year. PAWSD currently has facilities estimated to provide up to 2,500 to 3,000 AF/year in a drought year. Therefore a gap of 4,300 AF/year could be seen by 2070. A water supply gap, though initially much smaller, could appear as soon as 2025.”

The curtain is just going up on Act IV, Scene 1 of this new adventure epic. This community may not need a reservoir today, but the window of opportunity is here and now if we are to get this done in time for when it is needed. The San Juan Headwaters Project is not the Dry Gulch Project.