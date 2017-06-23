Local Golf Women to Host Benefit Tournament for ‘Vets4Vets’

This summer’s Pine Cone Classic charity golf tournament hosted by the Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association (PSWGA) will benefit Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County, with an exciting Las Vegas and cash prize raffle being the major form of fundraising for the vets.

The tournament takes place July 11-12 at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, drawing up to 100 women from around the Four Corners and Texas every year.

The raffle prize is a four-night stay at The Carriage House in Las Vegas October 15-19 donated by Sally and Tom Bish. This hotel is situated between the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood, an ideal location one block from the Strip while providing a quiet retreat from all the action. There will also be a cash prize for the winner to spend any way he or she chooses.

Raffle tickets are $20 each, available at the Chamber of Commerce, the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, from any local vet or by calling Lynne McCrudden at 970-946-2517. Tickets are available not only to golfers but also to the general public. The winner will be notified no later than July 12.

Carriage House amenities include WiFi, a fully equipped kitchenette, outdoor heated pool, whirlpool and fitness room.

While good golf and generous support of the PSWGA’s chosen charity are prime goals of the tournament, special events also are a major attraction for women golfers to come to Pagosa from nearby states. The major social event will take place at the Parelli Natural Horsemanship campus in Pagosa Springs where the ladies will enjoy a party featuring a chuckwagon dinner, horseback riding exhibition and live music from famed country music singer Tim Sullivan. As always, on the golf course hole-in-one contests and the ever-popular complimentary Bloody Mary table will be available.

Golf tournament players must be four-person teams composed of women amateurs age 18 and older with an active handicap either established in Colorado or verified from a home course outside the state. Entry fee is $160 per person, which includes golf, meals and special attractions including the Parelli event.

“We are enormously proud to be supporting Vets4Vets because it is an organization that does so much good work for our local vets and our community,” said Audrey Johnson on behalf of the committee organizing the tournament. “This is especially significant since the PSWGA ladies have decided that this will be our last charity tournament.”

Vets4Vets is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit all-volunteer group founded in 2010 that provides financial assistance to local vets and their families in need, assists them in finding housing, drives them to medical appointments, visits shut-ins, helps them navigate the complex VA claims process, and provides education, emotional assistance and counseling. Fifteen percent of the population in Archuleta County are vets, the highest percentage of any rural county in Colorado.

In the past 11 years that the Pine Cone has been a charity tournament, PSWGA members have raised almost $90,000 for different Pagosa charities including EMS, Meals on Wheels, Victims Assistance Program, Archuleta County Education Center, Seeds of Learning, Creative Outreach Charitable Organization, Loaves and Fishes, LASSO, Habitat for Humanity, The Thingamajig Theatre at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, and FACE (Foundation for Archuleta County Education).