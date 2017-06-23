Haze and Smoke from Brian Head Fire in Utah

State officials are warning that haze from a Utah fire can be seen throughout Colorado on Thursday.

“Enormous amounts of smoke” are coming from the Brian Head wildfire that has burned nearly 11,000 acres in southwestern Utah, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said its recent Colorado Smoke Outlook report.

At times, this smoke is being transported into Colorado. Haze and smoke will be possible mainly in western and southern parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, particularly during the overnight and morning hours. Public health impacts are expected to be minimal at this time, however unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Thursday and Friday, particularly in western and southern parts of Colorado.

Smoke and haze should gradually dissipate during the late morning and into the early afternoon hours on both Thursday and Friday as atmospheric mixing increases.

The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke.

Public health recommendations for areas affected by smoke

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Fine particulates may reach the Unhealthy category where smoke is heavy. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visiblity is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.