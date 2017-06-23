EDITORIAL: Getting Down into the Weeds, Part Five

Read Part One

Those weed managers who find Dalmatian Toadflax to be a pain in the rear, might like to know that herbalists recommend a poultice of the whole plant or just the flowers for treatment of hemorrhoids.

— 2013 article from the “On Pasture” website

Sitting in the audience at the June 13 meeting — a Tuesday morning work session of the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners — we had thus far heard from one of the founding members of the Archuleta County Weed and Pest Control District, Bob Formwalt, and we’d heard from Forest Service representative Ann Shepherdson.

We’d also heard a brief response from Commissioner Michael Whiting, asserting that — although the County Attorney was recommending ‘no comment’ at this point in the County’s ‘investigation’ of the Weed and Pest Control District finances — he felt the situation “needed to sort itself out” and that the BOCC’s intention was for the community’s weed and pest program to “end up as strong as, or stronger than, it was before — with a higher level of accountability.”

That’s about the point in the conversation when Weed and Pest Control District board member John Taylor made the comment:

“Weeds love politics.”

The comment generated some laughter, even if noxious weeds might not be, in and of themselves, a laughing matter.

“And weeds don’t have boundaries, like county, or federal,” Mr. Taylor continued. “There are three counties in this area — Hinsdale, Mineral and Archuleta — that have been involved in the past, and need to be involved in the future, I think. And I think the San Juan Conservation District could be very effective in setting up a special district to help with this program.

“Whatever happens, the landowners are the key individuals in controlling weeds. And I hope the BOCC is fully committed to helping landowners get that done.”

All three commissioners quickly agreed that weed control was important to the community.

Mr. Taylor:

“The weeds that I’m familiar with that are a real problem… Toadflax. The seeds are viable for 10 years, maybe up to 20 years. If you don’t get a blossom and kill it before it matures, then you’ve extended your eradication program for at least ten years…”

Like so many of the weeds on the Colorado Department of Agriculture “noxious weeds” list, Dalmatian Toadflax is non-native and invasive.. and apparently, very difficult to eradicate. Each plant can produce up to 30,000 seeds — some sources say up to 500,000 seeds — and the plant also spreads by sending out roots. Left to its own devices, the plant can convert an area of land into a monoculture by crowding out native grasses and flowering.

(Which is to say, Toadflax affects the land in much the same way human farmers often affect it when they plow the soil and plant monoculture crops — thus destroying plant diversity.)

On the other side of the coin, Toadflax was intentionally imported into the U.S. as an ornamental because of its lovely yellow flowers, and because it has traditionally been used as an herbal medicine and in fabric dyes.

How to control it? Herbicides, mechanical mowing, and perhaps the most innovative way — train your cattle to eat it. (We discussed this control method more thoroughly yesterday in Part Four.)

Mr. Taylor shared a list of other problematic weeds that seem to be thriving in Archuleta County: Leafy Spurge, Canada Thistle, Musk Thistle, Houndstongue, Scotch Thistle, Oxeye Daisy. To hear Mr. Taylor tell it, most of these weeds have been steadily extending their range, despite the efforts of the Weed Control District.

Commissioner Steve Wadley:

“Since the news media is here, we should mention that people can go out to Road & Bridge [on Highway 84] and buy quality [herbicides] that are very concentrated, at a very reasonable price. They’re sold in bulk, and there’s people there with expertise to show them how to spray it, what to use, how to mix it.

“And not only that, but they also have pest control chemicals out there. And we have ATVs and sprayers and everything, at a reasonable rate, to help mitigate large areas.”

We do have some large areas in Archuleta County, including about 422,000 acres managed by the federal government — roughly half the county’s land area. Simply finding where the weeds are located, within a 422,000-acre area, might seem a somewhat daunting task?

This, from the 2008 “Invasive Species Action Plan” posted by the San Juan National Forest (I was unable to locate any action plans online, beyond 2008):

In FY2006, we reported 54,553 acres of noxious weeds on our public lands. At the end of FY2008, we reported 68,436 acres of noxious weeds.

Either the weed problem was getting worse, or the inventory process was getting better.

The “Action Plan” document, however, consisted of a mere five pages, and included these notes:

Noxious weed treatments in wilderness areas continue to be lacking. This is mainly due to the lack of trained personnel to treat the problems, other priorities, and lack of an inventory. We plan to address this issue during our spring 2008 annual ranger workshop…

Seasonal recruitment, filling existing positions, and planned retirements continue to be challenges. Seasonal recruitment has been a problem of late. The situation at ASC [Albuquerque Service Center] continues to exacerbate the problem. Dolores has had a vacant 13×13 weed technician position for some time, and Columbine has a current 13×13 weed technician vacancy. Columbine just filled a GS-9 RMS who will report in July 2008. Roger Baker, Dolores, will retire in August 2008. Decisions to fill these jobs are pending…

Another 126,000 acres within Archuleta County are managed by the Southern Ute Tribe. I have no information about the success of the Southern Ute’s weed control programs. The tribe’s website includes a phone number to their Agriculture Division, for accessing information about weeds and herbicides.

That leaves about 271,000 acres of the county in private ownership. As we heard repeatedly during the weed discussion on the morning of June 13, the Weed and Pest Control District has long held the opinion that the success of any weed control efforts in Archuleta County has depended, and will in the future depend, mainly upon the District’s ability to enlist the time, money, and cooperation of private landowners — and that any government-centric operation will ultimately fail to achieve the goal of weed control.

Meanwhile, it appears that, for the time being, the Archuleta County government has confiscated the Weed and Pest Control District’s bank account, with the excuse that the program suffered from a lack of “accountability.”

Rumor has it that the bank account contained about $250,000.