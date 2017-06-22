OPINION: Why ‘Dry Gulch’ is Now ‘San Juan Headwaters’… Part One

Bill Hudson, writing in the Pagosa Daily Post, “The Zombie Reservoir Rears its Ugly Head, Part Three,” posed the question:

“What has changed since 2010? If Dry Gulch was a boondoggle then, what has changed to make it a good idea in 2017?”

The one-word answer due Mr. Hudson is: “plenty.”

The name “Dry Gulch Project” conjures up an ambitious water storage project in the planning stages, which misfired. Mr. Hudson would have done well to read the series of articles in the Pagosa Daily Post clear back in 2013. He wrote a series of articles on Dry Gulch back in 2013 in the Pagosa Daily Post denigrating the project — much as he did last week in his ‘Zombie Reservoir’ series. I responded to that first series of articles methodically going through the history of the Dry Gulch Project, and as I progressed through each stage, I labeled them as acts and scenes in the tragedy that played itself out a few years ago. At the end, I postulated that Dry Gulch would have an Act III.

As it turned out, Act III played out in negotiations by and among PAWSD, the State and the District. The Dry Gulch Project tragedy is over; Act III was the last of it. We are now into Act IV, and headed for a happy ending. I stated in that series of articles, this reservoir could not be built based solely on local future growth. This community’s need for the reservoir must move forward for a number of reasons, which is in the early staging for Act IV, Scene 1.

Since 2010: gone is the plan for a 35,000-acre-foot reservoir, gone is the plan for a huge pumping station, gone is the huge price tag for a reservoir based on speculative population numbers. This project needs to distance itself from a name taken from the Old West (more on that below).

Mr. Hudson can continue referring to a “zombie project” costing $350 Million… and Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District board member Mike Church can write about a failed $200 million project. Scare tactics will not work to derail this water storage project.

Since 2010: a project appropriately sized and engineered to be efficient for a number of future uses is now in place. It is not enough to try to distinguish the differences, a name change is a must. After soliciting input from stakeholders and the community in general, the board of directors for the District has decided that henceforth this project will be known as:

‘The San Juan Headwaters Project’

Mr. Hudson said more land was needed because the pool basin was too flat. Not true. Long Hollow Reservoir was just completed at a cost the District uses as a comparable. The dam is the same size as the one planned for this reservoir, but our reservoir will hold four (4) times as much water as Long Hollow because it is such a great natural pool basin. This is an off-stream location with good attributes first identified by the Southwestern Water Conservation District in 1968. It has a minimal watershed, which makes it less likely that a forest fire could contaminate the water. From an environmental standpoint, this is about as good as water storage gets.

A definition of the term “dry gulch” comes from Old West slang — a verb meaning:

1. To ambush with the intent of killing or severely mauling; or

2. To betray by a sudden change of attitude or allegiance.

In our local instance, the term came from the site location shown on quadrangle maps as “Dry Gulch.” Who knows, maybe someone was “dry gulched” there at one time, and that is how the site got its name? The background of the name itself is a good reason not to use it for this project. Like “running iron”, the Old West connotations are negative.

In 2002, much of Colorado was in a drought and as a result of that drought, forest fires broke out statewide. Water reserves locally were drawn down to almost nothing, and there was lots of handwringing as folks thought through how to prevent a water shortage crisis from happening ever again. It was then that the Dry Gulch project was dusted off and re-visited. When San Juan Water Conservancy District (“the District”) was the sole promoter of the project, things had gone from slow to plodding. However, after 2002, Pagosa Area Water & Sanitation District (PAWSD) stepped up to take the lead in making that project happen. An MOU was signed, and efforts to acquire the land needed for the reservoir began.

The District and PAWSD were a great match. The District had a mission to secure water rights for future beneficial uses… and PAWSD provides drinking water, and has a need to plan for future water needs to put to beneficial use. The partners put a great deal of time, effort and money into the project. However, two events soon put a stop to their concerted effort…

Read Part Two, tomorrow…