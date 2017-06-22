LIBRARY NEWS: All-ages Summer Reading Program Now Underway

Your library’s free all-ages Summer Reading Program is well underway with the theme of “Build a Better World.” Already 102 children, 10 teens and 14 adults are participating. Even if you’re gone for part of the summer, we hope you’ll sign up to be eligible for incentives and great prizes.

For the youngest children (0-4 years), the grand prize is a basket full of books and learning games to promote early literacy. For children K-6th grade, the prize is a bike and helmet from Pagosa Mountain Sports. For teens it is a gift certificate from Pagosa Outside good for rafting, tubing, or biking any time through next July. The adult grand prize is a $100 gift card.

The Summer Reading Program includes special activities for all ages. Stop by the front desk to register and pick up your Bingo sheet. Watch for news of activities in this ‘Library News’ column.

Mark your calendars for the closing celebration party Friday, July 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. when those prizes will be presented – along with a chance to win the grand prize if you are in attendance – and everyone will enjoy live music, crafts and snacks.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Book fair

Mark your calendars for this summer’s Friends of the Library book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public sale.

Steampunk crafts today

Today (Thursday, June 22), back by popular demand, is the another free teen program called steampunk crafts from 4-5:30 p.m. for fifth-12th graders. We’ll make jewelry, ornaments and knickknacks out of keys, gears, coins and other odds and ends.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Every Thursday in June we’re hosting different free fun events from 10:30 a.m. – noon for kids. Today (June 22) you’ll learn about construction by building a cardboard house. June 29 you’ll help in the outside garden.

All-ages recycled crafts tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, June 23) from 2-3:30 p.m. for a free fun crafts event when we will make new crafts from old magazines, bottles and other recyclables.

Senior Book Club tomorrow

This free book lovers group meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. – noon. Tomorrow (Friday, June 23) they will discuss “One Second After” by William Forstchen. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

Book art for teens

Fifth-12th graders are invited to a free book art session next Wednesday, June 28 from 4-5 p.m. when teens will make fun new decorations from old books.

Adult learning

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program is cutting back to one day a week for the summer. Stop by on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. to let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. In previous years such adult learning was on vacation for the summer, so we are very pleased to have money in the budget to keep it going one day a week for June, July and August. When school starts in the fall, we’ll expand the PALS hours.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

How-to and self-help

“Undoctored” by Dr. William Davis helps you escape poor dietary recommendations, unnecessary medications and unwarranted procedures. “On Edge” by Andrea Petersen explores anxiety disorders and how to manage them. “The Official SAT Study Guide/2018 edition” by College Board reviews skills and question types needed for SAT success. “Rest in Peace” by Charles Walts and Tommye White is a pre-death planning guide for yourself or a loved one.

Other nonfiction

“Climate of Hope” by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope offers an optimistic look at the challenges of climate change. “A Speck in the Sea” by John Aldridge and Anthony Sosinski is a story of survival and rescue. “Are You Anybody?” by Jeffrey Tambor is the actor’s memoir. “This is Just My Face” by Gabourey Sidibe is a memoir by the Oscar-nominated star of “Precious.”

DVDs

“The Shack” is a spiritual journey. “City Slickers” stars Billy Crystal and Jack Palance. “Beauty and the Beast” is the current Disney film. “House” is season five. “Beyond the Boundary” is all 12 episodes. “O.J.: Made in America” won best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“A Hiss Before Dying” by Rita Mae Brown and her feline coauthor is a mystery set in the Blue Ridge Mountains. “High Stakes” by Fern Michaels is a Men of the Sisterhood mystery. “Price of Duty” by Dale Brown follows a deadly cyberwarfare program. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child is the complete collection of Jack Reacher short stories. “Testimony” by Scott Turow is a legal thriller about the disappearance of an entire refugee camp. “16th Seduction” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro is a Lindsay Boxer mystery. “Full Wolf Moon” by Lincoln Child begins with the discovery of a dead hiker.

Large print

“Say Nothing” by Brad Parks starts with a text to a father saying he does not have to pick up his children.

Other novels

“Secrets in Summer” by Nancy Thayer is set in Nantucket. “Same Beach, Next Year” by Dorothea Benton Frank follows two couples who meet every summer. “Deadmen Walking” by Sherrilyn Kenyon is the first in a new Deadman’s Cross paranormal series. “Against All Odds” by Danielle Steel tells of four adult children making their own choices.

CDs

“Deadmen Walking” by Sherrilyn Kenyon is the first in a new Deadman’s Cross paranormal series. “Price of Duty” by Dale Brown follows a deadly cyberwarfare program. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins is a psychological suspense story. “Exit Strategy” by Steve Hamilton is a Nick Mason thriller. “Proving Ground” by Peter Blauner is a crime story. “Saints for All Occasions” by J. Courtney Sullivan follows a large Irish Catholic family in Boston. “The Thirst” by Jo Nesbo is a murder mystery featuring Harry Hole.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Julie Fox and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“You don’t really start getting old until you stop learning. Every book teaches me something new or helps me see things differently.” – Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft, author and philanthropist.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website.