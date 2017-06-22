Fun Filled 4th of July Planned for Taos, NM

By Marissa Le

This year’s 4th of July celebrations in Taos are set to be a blast, with activities scheduled from morning until night. Festivities will kick off early on Tuesday, July 4th with a free pancake breakfast with Mayor Dan Barrone at Taos Plaza from 8am to 10am.

Later that evening, the Town of Taos is hosting a free concert at Kit Carson Park featuring headliner, Ozomatli, and supporting acts Mariachi Teotihuacan and Nosotros. Gates open at 4pm, with performances beginning at 4:30pm and ending with a fireworks show at 9pm. Tickets for the concert are free and can be reserved online here.

Those attending the free concert in Kit Carson Park can expect a diverse range of music, ranging from modern Latino, urban and hip-hop to rock, salsa, jazz and cumbia. Picnics are welcome, but there will also be beer, wine and food vendors on-site. This is the first of several music events coming to Kit Carson Park this summer.

Those looking to fill time in between breakfast with the Mayor and the Ozomatli concert will have no shortage of things to do. The Arroyo Seco Parade is an annual tradition that is well known for its diverse range of participants. Unexpected floats, quirky costumes and fun surprises have become the norm at this one-of-a-kind celebration. The parade runs through two blocks of the commercial district of Arroyo Seco and is accompanied by live music before and after. The parade starts at 12pm.

Following the parade, visitors can make their way up to the Taos Ski Valley to enjoy a high elevation celebration at the Bavarian Lodge beginning at 1pm. There, visitors will find a chair lift parade, a KidZone play area, rubber duck races and live music from swing and blues band, Out of Nowhere.

“4th of July in Taos is always a fun-filled day, but this year is especially eventful” said Karina Armijo, Director of Marketing and Tourism for the Town of Taos. “We’re very excited about the concert in the park. It’s going to be a great start to a summer full of music in Taos.”

More information on all of the 4th of July events can be found here.

