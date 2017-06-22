EDITORIAL: Getting Down into the Weeds, Part Four

Read Part One

I can understand, that certain Archuleta County officials — like, for example, certain members of the Board of County Commissioners — wouldn’t want the media asking questions. Especially, perhaps, these certain officials wouldn’t want to answer questions in an open, public meeting.

For as long as I’ve been writing for the Daily Post — since 2004 — the BOCC has included on their regular meeting agenda an item titled, “MEDIA QUESTIONS.” This agenda item allowed members of the press to ask for clarifications at the conclusion of each regular BOCC meeting, when decisions and statements were less than perfectly clear, or when some kind of controversy has arisen.

An opportunity, for the community’s news reporters to help promote transparent government, in alignment with a couple of the founding concepts of American governance.

From the Colorado Constitution:

Section 10. Freedom of speech and press. No law shall be passed impairing the freedom of speech; every person shall be free to speak, write or publish whatever he will on any subject, being responsible for all abuse of that liberty…

I’ve always understood the freedom of speech and of the press, in Colorado, to be one of the bookends to democratic government — the other bookend being the constitutional requirements that government must operate in a transparent fashion, making policy and financial decisions openly and publicly.

Also from the Colorado Constitution:

(1) The people of the state of Colorado hereby find and declare that:

(a) The conduct of public officers, members of the general assembly, local government officials, and government employees must hold the respect and confidence of the people…

One of the ways our local BOCC has traditionally attempted to maintain the public’s trust has been to allow local news reporters to ask them (sometimes difficult) questions in public, at the conclusion of their regular public meetings.

But whoever wrote the agenda for the June 20, 2017 BOCC meeting had removed the “MEDIA QUESTIONS” item from the agenda. So I was not able to ask the questions I’d come prepared to ask… about our local weed control program. Those questions were:

1. Did the Archuleta County government indeed confiscate money that had been held by the Weed and Pest Control District?

2. How much money was that, exactly?

3. Who made the decision to confiscate the money, if it was indeed confiscated?

Valid questions, I think.

I had some other questions about the weed program, but they concerned issues I wouldn’t expect our three commissioners to be familiar with, since none of them have a background in cattle ranching.

So I’d sent off an email to our new Public Works employee, Ethan Proud, who runs the County Weed and Pest Control office. This County-funded position used to be held by a gentleman named Frank Ratliff, and according to statements made at the June 13 BOCC work session, it sounded like Mr. Ratliff had been working in close cooperation with an independent, self-sustaining board who, for the past 25 years or so, had overseen the operations of the Archuleta County Weed and Pest District.

That cooperative spirit has apparently run into some weedy terrain.

My questions for Mr. Proud, and for his supervisor, Public Works Director Susan Goebel-Canning, concerned the use of herbicides on public and private lands to control thistles. Five types of thistle are considered “noxious” by the state of Colorado, and thus the subject of eradication efforts. There are at least three methods of controlling these thistles.

1. You can spray the plants with poison. I’m curious what type of poison is being used in Archuleta County.

2. You can mow a patch of thistle plants at the proper stage of development, before the flowers go to seed. This method doesn’t require the use of poison.

3. Or you can use trained cows, to eat them.

Until I began writing this article series, I wasn’t aware that cows could be trained to eat weeds. But apparently, it’s not all that uncommon.

This third alternative — using cows as the ‘weed police’ — seemed to me a delightfully different approach to the environmental health of our countryside, and I wanted to ask Mr. Proud and Ms. Goebel-Canning their opinion of using this method.

We have a few cows in Archuleta County. Are we making the best use of them?

In the summer of 2012, the Montana Farmers Union received a grant to teach cattle to eat weeds. From the Farm and Ranch Guide website:

The pilot program, which builds on the research of NRCS scientists in Colorado and Montana, recently concluded and has been deemed a great success by the ranchers involved.

“It is working,” said Chris Christiaens, adding that the pastures they tested showed the weed the cattle were trained to eat – Canadian thistle – never matured. The plant remained about five inches tall, but they did not have any seed pods and did not go to seed. “Therefore, they can’t spread,” he said.

I presume ‘Canadian thistle’ is the same thistle found on the Colorado Department of Agriculture noxious weed list and referred to as ‘Canada thistle.’

Mr. Christiaens is a project specialist for the Montana Farmers Union, and is the man in charge of this training program. Reportedly, the training program is simple, takes about five days to complete, and costs approximately $225, which includes buying feeders. If a producer already has troughs and feeders, it costs even less.

And the benefits to the cows, themselves?

From On Pasture magazine:

Canada thistle (Cirsium arvense) is most often compared to alfalfa for its nutritional quality. A breakdown of its crude protein was provided by Oregon State University of 21% in the Spring, 13% in Summer and 12% in the Fall. Such high protein values make it quite palatable all season long. Animals should especially like it in the summer when grasses are beginning to dry and are losing their protein values. Kathy Voth has trained over 1000 cattle and a small herd of bison to eat this tasty weed, so we give it a big thumbs up as a forage.

According to Ms. Voth, if you’re a fan of trained cows, this is one of the easiest plants to teach cows to eat. While humans might worry about the spines on the plant — and I can personally vouch for the dangers posed to humans by thistle spines — Ms. Voth “has not found these to cause problems for the animals or to prevent them from eating it.

“No Canada thistle-eating cow has ever suffered an illness or injury as a result of grazing this plant, but that’s because I have taken the necessary precautions to make it safe,” she says in the On Pasture article.

Here’s how the situation was summed up by Ms. Voth in another On Pasture article:

1. Using herbicides is expensive. Not only is there the cost of the chemical itself, but there’s the cost of the equipment to apply it, along with labor for learning about how to use it, sometimes getting certified to use it, then applying it. And it’s not a one-time cost, but something that is repeated over and over again.

2. Herbicides don’t appear to be working. In spite of our best efforts, weed populations continue to expand at about 14% per year. So it seems like we’re pouring good money after bad.

3. Producers are often low on forage, particularly in arid areas or during drought. But weeds are always there, even in drought, AND they’re often higher in nutritional value than traditional grass-based forage.

4. Margins are pretty low in agriculture and the producers who can reduce costs are the ones who are going to be successful.

So… if Archuleta County ranchers could train their cows to eat thistles, they might eliminate the expense for weed control… have more feed at no additional cost… see their cattle gain weight more rapidly from the consumption of higher protein foods… be able to raise more, fatter cows more cheaply… and make more money doing it.

Is this something that could happen in Archuleta County?

Just posing these questions here in the Pagosa Daily Post. Since I wasn’t able to ask them at this week’s BOCC meeting…

Read Part Five, tomorrow…