Democratic Candidates for Governor Invited to Speak at Conservative Summit

By Kyle Forti

Centennial Institute has officially extended invitations to announced Republican and Democrat candidates for Governor in Colorado, offering many of them the chance to speak at the Western Conservative Summit in July.

Centennial Institute has invited Congressman Ed Perlmutter, former State Senator Michael Johnston, former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy, and Congressman Jared Polis to speak and be interviewed before this large gathering on important policy and cultural issues.

“We hope our Democratic gubernatorial candidates will take this opportunity to show up and engage with one of the largest, most active blocks of Colorado voters,” said Jeff Hunt, Director of the Centennial Institute.

“If you desire to be the chief executive of Colorado, it is crucial to build bridges and relationships with all those you are running to represent. As such, we are both hopeful and eager to see many of these candidates at the Summit.”

Gubernatorial candidates currently confirmed to speak at the Western Conservative Summit include District Attorney George Brauchler, former State Representative Victor Mitchell, and businessman Doug Robinson.

The Western Conservative Summit is the largest gathering of conservatives outside of Washington, D.C. Three days of stellar speakers, workshops, policy analysis, outstanding panels, priceless networking, exhibitor trade show, inspiration, and all to advance faith, family, and freedom for our future. The Summit will take place on July 21-23 at the Colorado Convention Center.

The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University works to enhance public understanding of the most important issues relating to faith, family and freedom. As part of this endeavor, the Institute focuses its efforts on conducting research, analyzing public policy options and sponsoring seminars, conferences, and other activities that involve students, faculty, staff and outside experts.

For more information, visit www.ccu.edu/centennial