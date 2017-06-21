Town Police Department Announces July 4th Enforcement Campaign

The Pagosa Springs Police Department is participating in the upcoming 2017 High Visibility Impaired Driving Enforcement (HVE) Campaigns.

Enforcement periods for the Fourth of July weekend are June 30 through July 5. Officers will be designated as DUI enforcement units, targeting alcohol and drugged driving-related driving offenses.

The Pagosa Springs Police Department wants to remind everyone that if they observe a driver they believe to be impaired, please contact the Archuleta County Combined Dispatch Center at 731-2160 or dial 911.