EDITORIAL: Getting Down into the Weeds, Part Three

“Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”

— God, as quoted in Genesis 1:29, King James Version

If you take the time to seriously consider Genesis 1:29, we see that the Author has made some intriguing distinctions about what Adam and Eve had been given in terms of potential sustenance — a short list which appears to include “every herb bearing seed” upon the entire face of the earth.

Of course, this is a somewhat outdated translation (dating from 1611) of a document originally written in an archaic form of Hebrew. Additionally, King James James had given the translators — 47 of them, all members of the Church of England — instructions to ensure that the new translation would conform to the ecclesiology of the Church of England and its belief in an ordained clergy.

It’s possible something was lost in the translation. Or added.

But the general idea, about divine intentions, is still intriguing — that humankind is meant to eat seed-bearing herbs.

If any herb can be classified as “seed-bearing,” the Musk Thistle (Carduus nutans) — also known as “Nodding Thistle” — might well be counted among them. When mature, the Musk Thistle blossoms into purplish-pinkish flowers beloved by bees and butterflies for its sweet nectar. Each plant then produces up to 20,000 seeds with fluffy parachute tops… seeds that catch the nearest breeze, and happily float across the landscape.

The plant is reportedly partial to chalky or limestone soils, and typically grows in “waste places,” areas of soil that have been disturbed or that may be relatively unwelcoming to plant life. Like many of the plants we commonly refer to as weeds, Musk Thistle is a hearty volunteer that boldly spreads its roots where few herbs will dare to tread — and thus, helps convert poor soils to a more friendly condition.

But this soil improvement effort may not be the only reason for God’s gift of the Musk Thistle.

From an article on the Wildflowers and Weeds website, written by Thomas Elpel and Pamela Sherman:

Thistles are quite edible, except for the spines. Livestock often eat thistles after the plants are cut, apparently since they can bite into them without getting poked in the nose…

The musk thistle is an edible wild food for people too, provided it hasn’t been sprayed. It is one of my favorite snacks… Thistles are only good when the stalks are still fleshy; as summer progresses, they become woody and inedible. Carefully grasp the tip of a budding flower and bend the stalk over to see how much of the plant is still succulent and where it has already become woody.

With a quick slice of a knife, cut through the stalk taking only the top succulent part. Do not cut all the way through the stalk, but rather, leave the “rind” intact on one side and let the thistle top hang down from that rind. Carefully grab the thistle top and pull it gently away from the parent stalk… The peeled side of the stem provides a safe place for your fingers. The rest of the process is like peeling a banana. Start at the cut and peel the spiny rind off on each side of the stem.

I think you will agree that thistle stalks are delicious!

Some sources claim this seed-bearing herb is useful as medicine, especially for liver ailments.

The state of Colorado, however, has taken a disparaging view of the Musk Thistle. In fact, the Colorado state government has included Musk Thistle on its list of “noxious weeds.”

I’m not entirely clear why the Colorado Department of Agriculture hates the Musk Thistle. Yes, we can agree Musk Thistle is not native to Colorado; it was transplanted here from Europe or maybe from Asia. But, heck, half of the vegetables in my refrigerator were transplanted here from Europe or Asia.

However it happened, Musk Thistle got on somebody’s bad side… provoked someone’s contempt.

When I stood in the midst of a grove of Musk Thistle on Monday morning, in the middle of what could be classified as a “waste place” — namely, the vacant and mostly barren 27-acre parcel owned by the Springs Partners LLC — to try and identify the thistle species, I was careful to avoid the well-spiked leaves of the plants. Thistles do not invite close bodily contact.

Most of the plants had flower buds forming at the tops of each stalk, but none had yet gone into full flower. There was no sign, yet, of the soft purplish-pink clusters of petals so attractive to butterflies, bees, and other nectar-loving insects… and certainly no sign of the fluffy white seed tufts that follow the flowering stage.

If you were a person who, for whatever reason, hated Musk Thistle, who perhaps feared Musk Thistle, this might be an ideal point in the plant’s development to chop them down — before they flower, before they go to seed.

Or alternately, a person might choose to spray the plants with toxic chemicals. As I learned a few days ago at the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners work session, the Archuleta County Weed and Pest District has — for many, many years — been selling weed-killing chemicals at discount prices, in an effort to encourage the destruction of Musk Thistle, Bull Thistle, Canada Thistle, and a long list of other “noxious weeds.”

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s “List B Species,” for example.

While waiting for my computer to fire up this morning, I opened the screen door to let the cat outside; he seems to enjoy the crisp morning air. And together, the cat and I noticed two mule deer standing in the yard, suddenly very aware that a small predator had entered the scene. After a few moments, the deer decided that the cat was non-threatening, and went back to the business of grazing the patch of vegetation we commonly refer to as “the lawn.”

Our lawn is a close-cropped mix of grasses and forbs — flowering pasture plants, such as dandelions — and as I stood watching the deer mule grazing, I wondered which plants they were choosing to eat, and which they were passing over, in their hunt for the best flavor and nutritional value.

And I suddenly found myself wondering: do mule deer eat thistle?

Or, perhaps more importantly, do mule deer eat thistle that has been sprayed with toxic chemicals?

